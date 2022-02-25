Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is $275 off with this Gigabyte graphics card deal

If you’re looking for a high-end graphics card, then here’s a tempting deal on an RTX 3080 Ti courtesy of Newegg.

The discount has been applied to Gigabyte’s Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which is now priced at $1,570, and it’s normally $1,845 at Newegg, meaning the retailer has knocked $275 off the price.

Granted, that’s still a lot of money, but the reduced price tag represents a chunky 15% discount, and you’re getting a top-of-the-line card here that realistically will cope with anything you can throw at it gaming-wise.

As we pointed out in our review of the RTX 3080 Ti, this is a GPU which is just about every bit as good as Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3090 in terms of the gaming performance you’ll see – it just takes way less of a bite out of your wallet.

Gigabyte’s Gaming RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR6X video RAM, a triple-fan WindForce cooling system, and RGB lighting for those who like a little sparkle with their graphics card.

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB: $1,845 $1,570 at Newegg

This 3080 Ti is a good bet for those who want a sizeable discount on a top-tier gaming GPU. What’s also worth noting is that Gigabyte backs this graphics card with a 4-year warranty (don’t forget to register your purchase with the card maker within 30-days to benefit from this, though).

