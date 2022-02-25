Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is $275 off with this Gigabyte graphics card deal

By published

A seriously powerful GPU with a chunky discount from Newegg

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on green background
(Image credit: Gigabyte)

If you’re looking for a high-end graphics card, then here’s a tempting deal on an RTX 3080 Ti courtesy of Newegg.

The discount has been applied to Gigabyte’s Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, which is now priced at $1,570, and it’s normally $1,845 at Newegg, meaning the retailer has knocked $275 off the price.

Granted, that’s still a lot of money, but the reduced price tag represents a chunky 15% discount, and you’re getting a top-of-the-line card here that realistically will cope with anything you can throw at it gaming-wise.

As we pointed out in our review of the RTX 3080 Ti, this is a GPU which is just about every bit as good as Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3090 in terms of the gaming performance you’ll see – it just takes way less of a bite out of your wallet.

Gigabyte’s Gaming RTX 3080 Ti comes equipped with 12GB of GDDR6X video RAM, a triple-fan WindForce cooling system, and RGB lighting for those who like a little sparkle with their graphics card.

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB: $1,845

Gigabyte Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB: $1,845 $1,570 at Newegg
This 3080 Ti is a good bet for those who want a sizeable discount on a top-tier gaming GPU. What’s also worth noting is that Gigabyte backs this graphics card with a 4-year warranty (don’t forget to register your purchase with the card maker within 30-days to benefit from this, though).

View Deal

Not in the US? Below you'll find the best Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti deals where you are:

Via Tom’s Hardware

Darren Allan

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).