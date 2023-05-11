Motorola's 2022 Razr flip phone drops to just AU$994 – its biggest discount yet

By Petra Player
published

Save over AU$600 on this flippin' good foldable deal

Motorola Razr 2022
(Image credit: Future)

Blending the nostalgic design of a mid-2000s clamshell phone with the modern-day power of a smartphone, when we spotted the Motorola Razr 2022 for under AU$1,000 (opens in new tab), we couldn’t just pass it by.

At less than a year old, we haven’t seen a deal like this on Motorola’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 before. So if you’ve been holding out for a bargain price on Motorola’s flippable foldable, now’s a great time to buy.

Today’s best Motorola Razr 2022 deal

Motorola Razr 2022 (256GB) (opens in new tab)

Motorola Razr 2022 (256GB)

Was: AU$1,599

Now: AU$994 at Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Overview:

Key features: Android OS, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 50MP camera, 6.7-inch Full HD+ pOLED main display (up to 144Hz), 2.7-inch AMOLED external display (60Hz), 3,500mAh battery

Product launched: 25 October, 2022 (international)

Price History: It’s rare to find a deal on the Motorola Razr 2022, especially since it’s only been available internationally for 8 months. We’ve not caught a deal on this phone before, but have seen retailers favouring a discount on the older 2020 Motorola Razr 5G instead. Given that the 2022 model isn’t even a year old yet, this discount of AU$600 is an incredible bargain.

Price comparison: Big W: AU$995 (opens in new tab) | JB Hi-Fi: AU$1,599 (opens in new tab) 

Reviews consensus: While the increase in size from its predecessor might not be to everyone’s liking, the Motorola Razr 2022 offers one of the best displays on a flip phone to date. With a 144Hz refresh rate and a barely noticeable crease, it’s a great handset for people who also like to play games or watch videos on their phone. While overall performance varies between reviews, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is a welcome inclusion.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★ (opens in new tab)

Featured in guides: Best foldable phones, Best Motorola phones

Buy it if: You want a flip phone you can game or stream videos on. The Motorola Razr 2022 main display offers a 144Hz resolution and one of the most well hidden creases out of all the foldable phones currently available. This, paired with a high performing CPU makes for a compact entertainment companion.

Don’t buy if: You want long-term update support. Unlike other Android handsets out there, you’re only guaranteed 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security updates. So unless you plan to upgrade to a new handset in a few years time, you might want to consider another option to stay up to date with the latest software.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Petra Player
Petra Player
Writer, TechRadar Australia

Petra is new to the industry, but has had a long-time love of tech, gaming and entertainment, which she now gets to indulge by writing for TechRadar. She’s also keen on sharing news about deals and discounts in the APAC region – with a background in archaeology, she’ll dig deep to find the best deals and thanks to her long history in retail, knows what makes a good bargain. She also is a bit of a keyboard hobbyist, having found enjoyment with mechanical keyboards during 2020’s lockdown, and has big plans to build a fully custom matching keyboard and PC in the near future.