Microsoft has a ton of cheap laptops on Black Friday - and not just Surface

Black Friday laptop deals are everywhere this year, and while there are definitely some cheap laptops at a variety of retailers, Microsoft has plenty to offer from its own store - and not just on its own Surface line of laptops and tablets.

Right now on the Microsoft Store, the company has a Black Friday 2021 sale on laptops from a bunch of different companies, like HP, Lenovo and MSI, and pretty much anyone is going to be able to find a solid laptop to fill their needs.

Whether that's an RTX 3070-equipped Razer Blade for $1,799 or an economical Acer Swift 3 for $599, there really is something for everyone.

And, as you'd expect, Microsoft has also put some of its own devices on sale, primarily led by the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Laptop 4, both of which see up to $200 off the retail price.

And, if you're going to go for a Surface device and you want a super premium experience, we totally recommend the Surface Laptop 4. It's one of our favorite laptops of all time, and is still a device we bring out when we need to do some heavy writing (read: all the time).

So while Microsoft's store might not be as obvious a destination as Amazon Black Friday deals or Best Buy, there are some pretty fantastic deals on offer.

| $699 Surface Laptop Go | Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $699 $549 at Microsoft

If you need a laptop as a good all-rounder that can help with college work alongside running some Steam games with no issues, this is a great pick. With Black Friday discounting the laptop by 21%, it's a perfect time to snap one up.

| $899 Surface Laptop Go | Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $899 $699 at Microsoft

If you need a laptop that can help with college work alongside playing some TV shows and movies, this is a great pick. With Black Friday seeing a discount on the laptop by 21%, it's a perfect time to snap one up.

| $579 Asus VivoBook 15 | Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $579 $479 at Microsoft

Featuring a 15.6 inch LED display alongside Windows 11 to boot, it's a great laptop as a Christmas gift. With 20% off the regular price, it's a great deal on Black Friday to take up on.

| $409 Lenovo IdeaPad 3i | Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD | $409 $269 at Microsoft

Lenvo has been thinking of the users' eye health in mind here, with an adaptable display to help manage brightness, alongside noise cancellation during calls. With 34% off, it's a great laptop for a family relative if they're looking to upgrade.

| $2,599 Razer Blade 15 Advanced | Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070 | $2,599 $1,799 at Microsoft

Certainly one of the most powerful laptops to appear on Black Friday, featuring a GeForce 30 series GPU and a huge 1TB of storage, this is gaming first, everything else second. With 31% off, it could help make someone's Christmas or birthday to go to another level.

| $849 Acer Swift 3 | Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $849 $599 at Microsoft

This is a laptop with thinness and productivity in mind. Featuring an all-metal design and a recent Intel CPU with 256GB of storage, it's a laptop for the student or the businessperson to get work done.

| $949 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i | Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD | $949 $599 at Microsoft

This is a laptop that wants to mix work with fun. With an Intel CPU that has a Iris X GPU, this laptop can run a good bunch of games at a high framerate. With 37% off for Black Friday, it's a great mid-range laptop for the everyday tasks, with gaming on the side.

| $349 Samsung Galaxy Book Go | Qualcomm 7C, 4GB RAM, 128GB eUFS | $349 $249 at Microsoft

A laptop that runs on a Qualcomm chip instead of Intel or AMD. This means that the laptop runs on a version of Windows called 'ARM'. While Microsoft are still working on bringing more apps to this version, you can use Microsoft 365 right now to get those work tasks done.

| $999 Asus VivoBook 15 OLED | Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD | $999 $779 at Microsoft

Featuring a 15.6 inch LED display alongside Windows 11 to boot, it's a great laptop as a Christmas gift. With 22% off the regular price, it's a great deal on Black Friday to take advantage of.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i | $1,759 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i | $1,759 $999 at Microsoft

A laptop that features a 4K 14-inch display paired with Dolby Atmos speakers, it's a great way of watching movies and listening to music when you can. Mix this in with the Intel CPU onboard that can play games well at medium settings, it's a great laptop at a fantastic discount for Black Friday.

MSI Katana GF66 | Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050| $1,099 MSI Katana GF66 | Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3050| $1,099 $799 at Microsoft

This is a laptop with gaming in mind. Featuring a 144Hz display with 512GB of storage and a GeForce 3050, you'll be able to play Halo Infinite and Call of Duty on high settings with smooth gameplay.

| $909 Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro | AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Vega 6 | $909 $599 at Microsoft

A great laptop to watch your favorite shows on, mainly thanks to the 2.5K display with its high brightness and sRGB high color gamut. At 34% off for Black Friday, it's a great pick to buy one for Christmas or as a birthday present.

| $379 Lenovo Ideapad Duet 3i | Intel Celeron 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC | $379 $299 at Microsoft

If you've been looking for a hybrid that can work as a tablet when needed, the Duet 3i is a great pick for Black Friday. It's already loaded with Windows 11, alongside a keyboard and trackpad that can be used wirelessly with the display. With 21% off the price, it's a great pick to watch your favorite shows on.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 13-inch | Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB | $899 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 13-inch | Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 128GB | $899 $699 at Microsoft

There's a great improvement in battery life compared to the previous model here, alongside Windows Hello that can scan your face to unlock the laptop. With a 13-inch display and a keyboard that has USB-A, USB-C, a headphone jack, it's an all-rounder that can work well for your workflow.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 15-inch | Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,299 Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, 15-inch | Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD | $1,299 $1,149 at Microsoft

With AMD's Ryzen 7 CPU here, there's plenty of power kicking behind this laptop. Alongside Windows Hello that can scan your face to unlock the laptop, there's a 13-inch display and a keyboard that has USB-A, USB-C, a headphone jack. It's an all-rounder that can work well for your workflow.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 | Core m3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | includes free sleeve | $479 Microsoft Surface Go 2 | Core m3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD | includes free sleeve | $479 $629 at Microsoft

Microsoft's latest Go tablet has 10 hours of battery life, alongside a 10.5-inch touchscreen that enables you watch your favorite shows at a 1080 resolution. With 24% off for Black Friday, it's a great purchase for a student or just as a Christmas gift, for those who just want to browse social media or catch up on some shows.

