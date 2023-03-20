Massive Samsung sale slashes $1,600 off this 85-inch QLED 4K TV - today only

The discover Samsung event kicks off today with some incredible deals on Samsung's best-selling items, including phones, appliances, and, most importantly, some stunning displays. Today's best TV deal is this massive 85-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $3,299.99). That's a whopping $1,600 discount and an incredible price for an 85-inch QLED display.



The QN70A Series TV delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Samsung's powerful 4K Quantum processor. The massive 85-inch display also features a sleek, slim design and includes Samsung's excellent Tizen OS for seamless streaming and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in for hands-free control.



This fantastic deal from Samsung is the lowest price we've ever seen and is only valid for today. If you're looking for more bargains, you can also visit our roundup of today's best March Madness TV sales from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

Samsung QLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch Q70A QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung has this massive 85-inch QLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 thanks to today's whopping $1,600 discount. The QN70A Series delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant, lifelike colors thanks to the Quantum Dot technology and Samsung's most powerful 4K processor. An 85-inch QLED display under $2,000 is unheard of, which makes this today-only deal so rare.

Browse more offers at the Samsung Discover event (opens in new tab)

Shop more bargains with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and the best OLED TV deals.