Massive GoPro Black Friday sale delivers record-low prices on all action cams

One of the biggest Black Friday GoPro sales we've seen has just cut the prices of every one of its current action cams to a record low, making it a brilliant time to pick up a new Hero companion for adventures.

The "15% off sitewide" sale, which runs exclusively on GoPro's site from now until November 28, and can be used on any of its action cameras, including the new GoPro Hero 11 Black and GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini. It's a seriously impressive offer that delivers some of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen so far.

There are a couple of asterisks that are worth knowing about, but nothing that we'd consider a deal-breaker. Firstly, you can only use the 15% discount on one camera (or up to ten items in total), so you can't get the discount on multiple Hero action cams.

Also, the 15% discount only applies to the camera itself rather than the optional GoPro Subscription that you can choose to bundle with most models. Still, this doesn't stop GoPro's entire current range from dropping to their lowest-ever prices in these discounted Subscription bundles, which we generally recommend as the Subscription can be cancelled at any time.

The Black Friday deals are now in full swing and GoPro has really got into the spirit with this 15% sitewide sale

Today's best Black Friday GoPro deals (US)

GoPro's "15% off sitewide sale" takes its entire current range down to their lowest-ever prices, if you buy them with a GoPro Subscription. This Subscription can be cancelled at any time, so it's something we generally recommend, given the additional savings it provides.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 9 Black with GoPro Subscription: was $299.98 now $262.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

A record-low price for the Hero 9 Black, which is now the value sweet spot for GoPros. It's still one of the best action cams around, thanks to its 5K video quality, handy front display for vloggers and some 'Power Tools' tricks that really boost its versatility beyond action sports.

GoPro Hero 9 Black (no Subscription): was $349.99 now $297.49 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 10 Black with GoPro Subscription: was $349.98 now $304.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

If you don't need the Hero 11 Black's square sensor for shooting TikTok-friendly vertical videos, then this Hero 10 Black deal is likely the one for you. It arrived for $399 just over a year ago, and still has the GP2 processor, 4K/120p slo-mo mode and class-leading stabilization of its newer sibling.

GoPro Hero 10 Black (no Subscription): was $449.99 now $382.49 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini with GoPro Subscription: was $299.98 now $262.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

Wow, we did not expect to see the brand-new Hero 11 Black Mini get a Black Friday discount so soon, but now is definitely the time to pick one up. Despite being smaller and lighter than its Hero 11 Black brother, this little action cam has the same sensor and image quality. If you don't mind its lack of screen or photo-taking powers, it could be one for you.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini (no Subscription): was $399.99 now $339.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 11 Black with GoPro Subscription: was $399.98 now $347.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

GoPro's best-ever action camera has already been given a sizable price cut in this excellent 15% off deal. The Hero 11 Black builds on its predecessor's strong foundation with a versatile new 1/1.9in sensor (which is ideal for vertical videos), a new HyperView digital lens and a new Enduro battery. It's the best action camera you can buy right now.

GoPro Hero 10 Black (no Subscription): was $499.99 now $424.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Max (with 1-year GoPro Subscription): was $399.98 now $347.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

GoPro's excellent 360-degree camera has now dropped to the price of most single-lens Hero cameras, thanks to this 15% price cut. The benefit of 360 cameras is that you can choose the framing of your videos after they've been shot, making the Max a versatile companion for your travel adventures.

GoPro Max (no Subscription): was $499.99 now $424.99 from GoPro (opens in new tab)

Today's best Black Friday GoPro deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 9 Black with GoPro Subscription: was £299.98 now £262.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

A new record-low price for Hero 9 Black. With this discount, it's the best-value GoPro you can buy, thanks to its 5K video powers, useful front display, and the inclusion of useful 'Power Tools' software tricks that elevate its versatility beyond action sport adventures.

GoPro Hero 9 Black (no Subscription): was $349.99 now $297.49 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 10 Black with GoPro Subscription: was £349.98 now £304.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

Not too fussed about the Hero 11 Black's new square sensor, which makes it ideal for vertical videos? The Hero 10 Black is likely the action cam for you. It has the same GP2 processor, 4K/120p slo-mo mode and class-leading stabilization of its newer sibling, and arrived for £369 just over a year ago.

GoPro Hero 10 Black (no Subscription): was £449.99 now £382.49 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini with GoPro Subscription: was £299.98 now £262.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

We definitely didn't expect to see the brand-new Hero 11 Black Mini get a Black Friday discount, but here we are. Despite being smaller and 30g lighter than its Hero 11 Black sibling, this compact action cam offers the same sensor and image quality as the full-sized model. If you don't mind its lack of screen or photo-taking skills, it could be one for you.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini (no Subscription): was £399.99 now £339.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 11 Black with GoPro Subscription: was £399.98 now £347.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

The Hero 11 Black is undoubtedly the best action camera GoPro has made so far, and it's unusually already been given a 15% price cut in this deal. It builds on the Hero 10 Black's already impressive foundation with a new square 1/1.9in sensor (making it ideal for vertical videos), plus a new HyperView digital lens and new Enduro battery. If you want the best action around, this is it.

GoPro Hero 11 Black (no Subscription): was $499.99 now $424.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) GoPro Max (with 1-year GoPro Subscription): was £399.98 now £347.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

This 15% discount on GoPro's impressive 360-degree camera takes it down to the price of single-lens Hero models. If you like the sound of choosing the framing of your travel videos after you've shot them, then it's a fine choice. The Max is waterproof down to 10m waterproofing and has two lenses to shoot its 360 videos.

GoPro Max (no Subscription): was $499.99 now $424.99 from GoPro (opens in new tab)

