Looking for a cheap Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 contract? Check out this deal at Fonehouse

This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is a great way to upgrade your handset to one of the best foldable phones on the market. With this offer at Fonehouse you'll get a brand new device as well as 100GB of data, unlimited calls, and text with Three Mobile for just £25/month and £244 upfront. (opens in new tab)

This totals to £1088 over 24 months, but given the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 itself cost £999 this means you will only pay £5/month for a big data contract - a pretty sweet deal.

This is currently one of the cheapest monthly deals, and, if you can afford to spend some money upfront, it will save you from having to do too many budget calculations month by month.

The Flip 4 comes with a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset which is up there with the very best mobile processors on the market currently, giving the Flip 4 plenty of grunt for intensive apps, gaming, and everyday scrolling.

The device has a new screen made of UTG 2.0 (ultra-tough-glass), which is supposedly 20% tougher than the previous iteration. The display is a 2640 x 1080 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery life has also been improved up to 3,700mAh from the Flip 3's 3,400mAh, which is a fantastic upgrade considering the battery life was a common complaint with the previous model. So you'll finally be able to enjoy your foldable device for at least a full day of use.

This is a great deal for someone who has a little cash to spend upfront and doesn't like having big monthly fees to plan around. But if this isn't quite your kind of deal, make sure to check all of our best Samsung deals and our best mobile phone deals to find what suits you best.

