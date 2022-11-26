Looking for a cheap Black Friday TV deal? Get a Samsung 50-inch 4K TV for $298

The Black Friday deals event has finally arrived, and if you're looking to snag a cheap TV at this year's sale - you're in luck. We've spotted this Samsung 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunningly-low price of just $298 (opens in new tab) (was $379.99). That's not only the lowest price we've seen for this model but also an incredible value for a mid-size 4K TV which makes it our favorite cheap Black Friday TV deal.



This 50-inch set from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays but is still packed with premium features and features a stunning display thanks to the 4K UHD Crystal processor that delivers crisp images with bright, brilliant colors. You're also getting smart capabilities powered by Tizen for seamless navigation, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2.

Cheap Black Friday TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This year's favorite cheap Black Friday TV deal is the stunning 50-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for $179.99 - the lowest price we've seen for it. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Below you'll find more of today's best Black Friday TV deals, all of which include record-low prices. The Black Friday deals event has just hours left, so if you see a TV you like, we recommend acting fast before it's too late.

More Black Friday TV deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV: was $469.99 now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon released Black Friday TV deals on its Fire lineup, including this 50-inch 4 Series 50-inch set on sale for just $249.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 4K Ultra HD TV includes Dolby Vision, HDR 10, the Fire TV operating system for seamless streaming, and works with Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

A great option if you're looking for a mid-size Black Friday TV deal, Best Buy has the Insignia 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 58-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite budget big-screen Black Friday TV deal is this 65-inch 4K display from Insignia on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $799.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite 75-inch Black Friday TV deal is this LG set on sale for just $569.99 at Best Buy. You're getting webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,271.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best Black Friday TV deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,271.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen for this size and $20 less than last week's deal. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (55-inch): $1,499.99 $1,279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a best-seller during Black Friday, Amazon has LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,279.99. The LG C1 (opens in new tab) is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

More Black Friday deals

If you're interested in more big-screen TVs, you can see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals and Black Friday 65-inch TV deals, and more cheap offers with our TV deals roundup and premium displays with today's best OLED TV sales.