Latest Kindle deals drop the Paperwhite to its lowest price ever

A new set of excellent Kindle deals on the standard, Paperwhite and Kids models are now available at Amazon, with prices that match (or even beat) many of the discounts we saw during this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

The best offer is on the Kindle Paperwhite, which is currently repeating its lowest ever Prime Day price of $79.99. This model has a couple of useful upgraded features including a higher resolution screen and a waterproof design for added peace of mind. If you do a lot of reading then you'll definitely appreciate the resolution bump to 300dpi.

For those who like to have a vast library to hand then you might want to consider upgrading to the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite instead, especially as it's now down to an all-time low price of $99.99. This is $5 less than the previous best during this year's Amazon Prime Day sale and a rare reduction on a model that's only been on sale twice this year so far.

Before you rush to checkout, know that you will struggle to fill the normal 8GB version as that's enough storage for thousands of books already. It's still worth pointing out the price cut on the 32GB model, though, as that $60 reduction makes it a terrific deal.

If you're on a slightly tighter budget, you can also pick up the standard Kindle for $64.99. It's not quite the cheapest we've ever seen (that was when it was reduced to $54.99 for Prime Day), but that's still a decent $25 discount off the usual price and great value for one of the best ereaders.

Additionally, with all of these Kindle deals, you can also choose to add three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. That'll give you access to over two million ebooks to pick and choose from as part of your membership. Just remember to cancel it before the 90 days are up or it will be auto-renewed for another month at the regular price of $9.99.

Not in the US? Scroll down for even more Kindle deals from your region.

Today's best Kindle deals

Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 – The cheapest Kindle model available, this is a basic but capable ereader for a budget price. We've seen the Kindle for $10 less than this as recently as Prime Day, but $25 off is still a great offer if you missed it back in June.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 – Here's another chance to grab the Prime Day deal on the Kindle Paperwhite as it's back down to an all-time low price once more. Definitely worth the upgrade over the basic model if your budget stretches that far for the higher resolution screen and waterproof design.

Kindle Paperwhite (32GB): $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – Chances are you won't need all this storage space as 8GB in the standard Paperwhite is more than enough for thousands of ebooks, magazines and more. However, this $60 discount drops the 32GB Paperwhite to its lowest ever price – and we rarely see discounts on this larger model, too.

Kindle Kids: $109.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $35 – This special Kindle Kids edition includes a 10th Gen Kindle, a cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books and a 2-year guarantee – that's about $219 of value in total. This latest offer is $10 shy of the price drop we saw over Prime Day but still one of the more substantial Kindle Kids deals.

Need some extra help deciding which model is the right one for you? Take a look at our Kindle vs Paperwhite comparison guide to see if you think it's worth spending more money. You can also read more into the Kindle Unlimited free trial to see how to get the most out of your included subscription time.