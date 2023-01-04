Last call: don't miss your chance to bag a free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats at Verizon

Right now, you can still get your hands on one of the best Verizon deals from last year's holiday season - the chance to score a free iPad, Apple Watch SE, and pair of Beats Fit Pro when you purchase an iPhone at the carrier (opens in new tab).

Eligible devices include all the iPhone 14 models, iPhone 13's, and even the iPhone 12 - all of which are fair game as long as you pick them up with an unlimited data plan. As long as you're picking up a device with an unlimited data plan, you'll be entitled to some serious freebies, all of which add up to over $1,000 in value totaled together.

What makes this Verizon deal even better, in our opinion, is that it stacks on top of the already-great existing promotions at the carrier. For example, if you fancied a new iPhone 14, you could either trade in an old device for a single-line discount of up to $800 or buy a device outright to get $800 off a second using the carrier's 'BOGO' promo. In short, depending on the value of your trade-in, you can potentially get a free iPad, Apple Watch, pair of earbuds, and a free phone.

Note, there are even some iPhone deals available right now at Verizon that aren't tied to trade-ins and are still stackable with these freebies - the iPhone 13 mini, for example. You don't even need a trade-in to get this still-great device for free, only a line on an unlimited plan, which is an almost unbelievable value when you consider the fact you can get those additional devices bundled in on the house.

When will this holiday season promotion end? It's hard to say, but from our experience, Verizon deals tend to switch up towards the end of the week, usually on Thursdays. This could mean, potentially, that you've only got one more day to lock in this excellent deal and make off with some freebies.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhones: get a free iPad, Beats Fit Pro, and Apple Watch SE at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's awesome holiday iPhone special is still up for grabs this week but likely not for much longer. Don't miss your chance to score a free iPad, pair of Beats Fit Pro, and an Apple Watch SE when you pick up an iPhone on an unlimited data plan. These freebies stack on top of the usual trade-in rebates of up to $1,000, buy-one-get-one-free promotions, and even free phones on unlimited data plans so this is a great chance to score some top-notch Apple gear on the house.

The freebies with this holiday season hold-out deal at Verizon are the standard 2021 iPad 10.2, the Apple Watch SE 2022, and the Beats Fit Pro. Collectively, they aren't the highest-end models on the market right now but they are absolutely fantastic devices in their own right and a perfect pairing with any iPhone available at the carrier.