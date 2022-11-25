I'm using Black Friday to cover my office in Grid Studio's artwork - and it's glorious

Grid Studio, the company that memoralizes your iPhones and gaming handheld from the past, are holding a Black Friday sale, and already I've taken advantage of this by buying the framed PSP.
While there are a bunch of Black Friday deals now live, that's not stopped other companies from launching their own sales. When these discount events usually happen, there's always those few products that you're holding out for, whether that's a TV, an air fryer or just an app for your iPhone.
However, this year it was Grid Studio (opens in new tab) for me, as there's a 15% discount across its whole store, and a bigger discount for the Sony PSP. With there being free worldwide shipping on all of these framed products, I'm already looking at its framed Game Boy (opens in new tab) for another nostalgia hit.
Taking me back to 2005
PlayStation Portable: was
$179.99 now $119.99 at Grid (opens in new tab)
Released in 2004, this was Sony's competitor to the Nintendo DS, and while it didn't win out in this battle, it and the successor, the PS Vita, still has a strong fanbase. If you used to one one, you can now have a PSP framed anywhere on your wall.
Nostalgia is a powerful feeling - it can bring up a lot of good memories of a certain time, and companies are aware of this. It's why we've seen countless remasters and remakes in games in the past few years, such as The Last of Us Part 1, but it's rarely a bad thing. It lets us see these products in an appreciative light, and lets us remember the good times.
It's why the PSP gives me this same effect - I remember playing countless multiplayer games of GTA: Liberty City Stories (opens in new tab) at school on the handheld with friends, and it's still a great memory, 17 years on.
That's why I think Grid brings this out so well - not only do you see the product broken down, but there's small details littered around the frame to let you know what each piece means and when it was released.
Every time you look at this, you'll see something different, and think back to the time when these products made a big impact on you, as this frame does with me.
However, while you're looking at these frames from Grid, there are still some great Black Friday laptop deals, alongside some gaming laptop bargains with our Black Friday gaming laptop deals guide. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US and UK.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, Apple Watch, clothing, vacuums, and toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods 2: on sale for $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops, appliances, and more (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas decor: up to 54% off trees, garlands, and wreaths (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts for the family from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools, major appliances, and holiday decor (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: up to $750 off appliances, Christmas decor and tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off holiday decor, furniture, and Christmas trees (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: save up to $500 on mattresses, plus $499 in free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off UGG, makeup, Nike, jewelry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 TVs, major appliances, and smartwatches (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, Christmas decor, coffee makers, and more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: toys, TVs, vacuums, and laptops starting at $19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off couches, rugs, and more, plus free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs, laptops and more (opens in new tab)
- Argos: cheap TVs, headphones and tools (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: get a 200GB data SIM for £23 per month (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Reebok: up to 50% off sportswear and footwear (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)