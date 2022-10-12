I’m 100% down for this Prime Day Samsung Neo-QLED TV deal, and here’s why

There’s no shortage of great Prime Day deals to be had during this new October Prime Day redux, and a good number of those are sales on TVs . With higher-end sets like LG’s 65-inch C1 OLED (opens in new tab) seeing price cuts of more than $1,000, the deals are more akin to what we were expecting on Black Friday , so if you’re in the market for a new TV, now is a perfect time to make the jump.

I’m not here to tell you about that LG C1 deal (although I just did). Instead I’m chiming in to alert you to this equally awesome one on Samsung’s 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV, which is selling now on Amazon for $1,598 (opens in new tab) – a 30% discount, and the lowest price yet for this 2022 mini-LED model.

Earlier this year, I had a chance to do a hands-on test of the 65-inch QN90B and was impressed by both its excellent brightness and ability to display deep, fine-toned shadows. Colors were vivid and eye-catching, and pictures retained contrast and color saturation at far off-center seats owing to its Ultra Viewing Angle feature.

That last item alone boosts this Samsung Neo QLED model way above its lower-cost LED and QLED competition, much of which locks you into a center seat in order to experience the best picture quality, even with mini-LED-driven models like the Hisense U8H .

Today's best Samsung QN90B Neo QLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED TV: (opens in new tab) $2,298 $1,598 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 30% - Samsung's new-for-2022 Neo QLED models are the company's top QLED TVs, and the 30% discount on this 65-inch model is one unlikely to be matched on Black Friday. As the company's first sets with a mini-LED backlight, the Neo QLED sets deliver outstanding brightness and perfect picture uniformity over a wide angle. They're also gamer-friendly, with four 120Hz-capable HDMI 2.1 ports plus VRR and ALLM adding to the greatness of this deal.

With an incredibly slim form factor and sleek stand, QN90B series sets also look great – you’ll be proud to have it in your living room.

Don’t want to use a soundbar? The 65-inch QN90B’s built-in 2-channel, 40-watt audio system can play pretty loud without strain. But if you do want to add one, a Q-Symphony feature lets the TV’s speakers work in tandem with the company’s own soundbars for even more powerful sound.

If you want a bigscreen TV that can well exceed OLED models when it comes to brightness, match them when it comes to contrast, and looks equally as good from off-center seats, this QN90B series model is the deal of the day.