18 of the best TV deals in the Prime Day sale at Amazon today

US Prime Day Early Access TV deals

(opens in new tab) Sony A80J 77-inch OLED TV: $3,499 $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $2,500 - To get any 77-inch OLED TV for such a low price is nearly unheard of – but especially one with Sony's high-end picture, audio and gaming tech in. The A80J delivers stunning HDR with ultra-deep black levels, while Sony's Cognitive Processor XR does a better job than anything else on the market for making SDR footage look HDR, and for upscaling from HD to 4K. The built-in sound is better than most TVs, and it's a "Perfect for PS5" TV, so it supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, and Sony's unique Auto HDR Tone Mapping tech for PS5. This deal surely won't last long – don't miss it! The 55-inch model is also a great deal at $970 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C1 65-inch OLED 4K TV: $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,003 - This was the best TV of 2021, and at this price, it might the best value TV of 2022. You're getting a stunning OLED screen with ultra-deep HDR contrast, beautifully sharp and natural 4K pictures, a great smart TV platform with all the key streaming apps, and the best gaming features in the business – including 4K 120Hz and VRR support for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 75-inch QLED 4K TV: $1,397 $1,097 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This is Samsung's most affordable QLED TV model from 2022, and to get a 75-inch version of a current-gen TV for this low is a great deal. You get the big, punchy HDR colours that QLED is known for, and sharp 4K picture quality. The built-in smart TV platform makes it easy to use all the major streaming services, too.

(opens in new tab) LG A1 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $646 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $553 - This is the cheapest ever OLED TV we've seen (at least, that's actually worth buying). You get the infinite contrast ratio that OLED is famed for, and excellent image processing from LG to make sure that it looks great no matter what you're watching. And the smart TV software is great too, with all your favorite services on board. This size is ideal for a bedroom, office or smaller home/apartment – if you want the most cinematic pictures possible for this price, you won't do better.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 43-inch 4K TV: $409 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Looking for a new bedroom or office TV, or just something for a smaller space? We highly rated Amazon's Omni Series TVs for their bang-for-buck in our review, and with Fire TV on board to make it fast and easy to find whatever you want to watch on all the major streaming services, this is a great simple, all-in-one TV.

(opens in new tab) Sony X90K 65-inch 4K TV: $1,499 $1,198 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% - Sony's latest crowd-pleaser TV delivers fantastic image quality – bright HDR with Dolby Vision, and the best image processing in the business – while also being a 'Perfect for PS5' TV, meaning that it supports 4K 120Hz and VRR, but also has Sony's unique Auto HDR Tone Mapping features, so the PS5's image quality adjusts to be as good as it can be for this specific TV model. This is a great price for the 65-inch model, whether you're a movie lover, PS5 gamer, or both.

(opens in new tab) Sony X85K 85-inch 4K TV: $2,799 $1,898 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% - Want the best 85-inch 4K TV for PS5 that you can get for under $2,000? Look no further. This giant Sony set features two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K 120Hz and VRR support – and it's great for movies too, with Sony's X1 processing keeping everything clear and sharp on the big screen. Google TV provides a great streaming experience too.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (32GB) (opens in new tab): $179 $109 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is the cheapest the Apple TV 4K has ever been! It reached this low a price once before, but that's it. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And Apple's movie store is the best in the world, offering the biggest range of 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos movies, with regular sales offering big movies for just a few bucks. And there are apps for all the big streaming platforms. You can also get the 64GB version for $129 instead of $199 (opens in new tab), but if you just watch movies and TV, you only need the 32GB version.

(opens in new tab) Roku Express 4K+: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 - Want a low-cost device that provides loads of great streaming services in 4K HDR, and is – most importantly – really easy to use? Get yourself one of these little boxes, which gave four stars in our review. And if you don't need 4K support, the HD-only Roku Express is just $19.99 instead of $29.99 (opens in new tab) today.

UK Prime Day Early Access TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42-inch OLED TV: £1399 £929 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £470 - This is the lowest price that any 42-inch OLED 4K TV has ever been. It's the best small TV on the planet, giving you high-end levels of contrast and processing, and with full HDMI 2.1 support for PS5 and Xbox (including 4K 120Hz and VRR). If you need to go bigger, the 65-inch LG C2 has also just hit its lowest-ever price at £1,779 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K TV: £1,799 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 44% - This set has been more like £1,100 recently, so while the discount today isn't quite as big as Amazon's numbers make it look, it's the cheapest this great-value 2022 set has been. You get a gorgeously bright mini-LED backlight with stunning contrast, the bold colours of QLED, great image processing, and HDMI 2.1 features including 4K 120Hz and VRR for next-gen console gaming.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55-inch OLED TV: £ 979 £949 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 - Another LG OLED TV where the small saving hides the fact that it's the cheapest this TV from 2022 has ever been. 55 inches is a lot of OLED screen for this price, and when testing the A2, we were impressed at how much it can do just as well as higher-end OLEDs, including its deep, dark, cinematic black tones.

(opens in new tab) Sony X89J 65-inch 4K TV: £749 £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 - For PS5 owners, we cannot think of any cheap 65-inch TV deal we've seen that's better than this. The £50 discount isn't huge, but this TV offers full 4K 120Hz and VRR support over HDMI 2.1, at a huge size, for under £700. That is rare. In general, the image quality of Samsung's X89J range is strong for the money too, with the superb image processing that the company is famed for. The 75-inch model for £999 (opens in new tab) is also a hell of a deal.

(opens in new tab) Hisense A6E 55-inch 4K TV: £549 £329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - This is a huge amount of TV for this low a price, especially considering it has advanced Dolby Vision support to make the most of its HDR capabilities. At this price, it obviously won't be the brightest or best-sounding TV in the world, but Hisense is incredibly hard to beat when it comes to back-for-buck, and with an extra 40% off, this will definitely punch above its price bracket. Also check out the 43-inch version for £249 (opens in new tab), or the 50-inch version for £299 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV: £1,299 £829 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £470 - This is one of the best all-rounder TVs you can get for the price. There's a bright QLED screen with stunning colours, great contrast and HDR performance, sharp 4K detail, good built-in smart TV features, and four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz and VRR support for gaming. It's mid-range, but future-proof – very impressive.

(opens in new tab) Sony X90S 55-inch 4K TV: £1,049 £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £150 - This is a stunning set of features for the money. You get a bright direct backlight with local dimming for strong HDR performance, Sony's smart Cognitive XR processing, 4K 120Hz support for next-gen gaming, Google TV smart features, and Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio tech so you won't need to splash out on a soundbar. It's one of the best mid-range, mid-size deals we've seen so far!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Q60B 55-inch QLED 4K TV: £999 £599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - This model is Samsung's most affordable QLED 4K TV from its 2022 range – and with 40% off, it's a lot more affordable. You get the rich colours of QLED, sharp 4K imagery, and Samsung great smart TV platform. It's also available at 43 inches for £482 (opens in new tab), or 50 inches for £523 (opens in new tab).