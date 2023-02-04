Huge Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal: save over $1,000 at Best Buy

The latest and greatest from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 series, is officially available to pre-order, and Best Buy is offering some monster-sized savings that aren't to be missed. Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal includes up to $1,080 in savings on the Galaxy S23 lineup and some enticing freebies (opens in new tab).



So how does this pre-order deal work? To get your full saving, you'll need to be trading in an old device alongside your preorder of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently, the maximum saving is up to $780 off on unlocked devices, $1,190 through T-Mobile, $1,000 from AT&T, and $980 from Verizon. All devices are also eligible for a free memory upgrade and a $100 Best Buy gift card - which is a preorder bonus.



Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer from Best Buy (ends on February 16) and a fantastic pre-order deal if you're looking to buy the latest Samsung phone and have an older device to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal at Best Buy

Looking for more deals on these new devices? Head on over to our main Samsung Galaxy S23 deals page. Or you can also take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders now live.