Huge Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal: save over $1,000 at Best Buy

The latest and greatest from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 series, is officially available to pre-order, and Best Buy is offering some monster-sized savings that aren't to be missed. Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal includes up to $1,080 in savings on the Galaxy S23 lineup and some enticing freebies (opens in new tab).
So how does this pre-order deal work? To get your full saving, you'll need to be trading in an old device alongside your preorder of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, or the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Currently, the maximum saving is up to $780 off on unlocked devices, $1,190 through T-Mobile, $1,000 from AT&T, and $980 from Verizon. All devices are also eligible for a free memory upgrade and a $100 Best Buy gift card - which is a preorder bonus.
Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer from Best Buy (ends on February 16) and a fantastic pre-order deal if you're looking to buy the latest Samsung phone and have an older device to trade in.
Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: save up to $780 with qualified activation and trade-in from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order deal includes up to $780 in savings on the Galaxy S23 series with a qualified trade-in and activation from Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The retailer is also throwing in a free storage upgrade to 512GB and up to a $100 Best Buy gift card. This deal applies to the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which are available to pre-order now and will ship on February 17.
