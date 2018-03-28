The best Huawei P20 Pro deals for pre-order: get free Bose wireless headphones

The Huawei P20 Pro has been revealed after all the excitement of leaks, rumours and the eventual launch. It was worth the wait. Packing in not one, not two but three rear Leica cameras this phone really is one of a kind. Yes, even the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone X could be in trouble of being outdone here.

Huawei P20 Pro deals are already being offered for well less than £30 per month, which immediately means deals can be had for less than the competition. And while these tariffs get you the handset and lots of lovely data, minutes and texts – you can have even more.

If you pre-order your new Huawei P20 Pro from the likes of Carphone Warehouse, Fonehouse or Vodafone now, the retailer will throw in a free pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II worth £330.

The phone is due to hit the shelves on Friday April 6. To see exactly what you could have living in your pocket on that day head down to read our P20 Pro review where all the juicy details are tested. From that triple rear camera and 6.1-inch OLED Full HD+ screen to the zippy 6GB of RAM and hefty 4,000 mAh battery.

Check out our interactive comparison chart to find your perfect Huawei P20 Pro deal - from big data needs to simply finding the lowest price. If you just want the handset without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it.

Unlocked Huawei P20 Pro SIM-free deals

The Huawei Pro 20 Pro is priced at £799 for a SIM-free handset. One way to save a few quid is to buy the phone outright and then use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start at less than a fiver per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Take a look at our unlocked P20 Pro comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new Huawei P20 Pro smartphone.

Huawei P20 Pro hands on review in brief

World's first triple camera and more

Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2244 | Rear camera: 40MP | OS: Android 8.1 Oreo | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4000mAh

Triple Leica camera

Spacious 6.1-inch OLED display

Attractive design

Thick bottom bezel

No more headphone jack

The Huawei P20 Pro has managed to do what phones have failed to for some years – to advance the market and actually get people excited. That triple lens Leica camera means more megapixels than ever before, even the front-facing camera has a whopping 24Mp. On the rear setup you can zoom like never before, enjoy steady shots even at night and a portrait mode similar to that on the iPhone X.

Aside from snapping, you also get 6GB of RAM for speed, that Kirin 970 CPU with neural processing for artificial intelligence to do things like organise your gallery automatically. Plus, there's that gorgeous glass and metal design, notch toting 6.1-inch OLED display and a hefty 4,000mAh battery so you can enjoy all these treats all day long on a single charge.

All very impressive - but you could save money with the Huawei P20, of course...

Read TechRadar's hands on Huawei P20 Pro review