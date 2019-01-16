The best Huawei phone deals in January 2019

Tired of all the feuding between Apple and Samsung fans? Well maybe a Huawei is the perfect device for you. The Chinese tech giant seriously showed its worth last year with the release of the popular Mate 20 Pro and P20 series - we even gave the P20 Pro our vote for the phone of the year award.

But the real question is what device exactly is it that you require? Is it the Mate 20 Pro with its massive array of features and powerful camera? Or maybe something on the much cheaper end like the Huawei P Smart. Whatever it is you're looking for we will have it here and the good news is we've tracked down all the phone deals already so you don't have to.

TechRadar's handy price comparison allows you to search for the cheapest deals on all current Huawei devices. Whatever the network, whatever the data you need, we'll help you zero in on the absolute best plan for you.

Using the price comparison table above you can compare and filter prices and contracts on all of the available Huawei models. You can choose to find the price point that works for you, or you can select which phone you want first and then drill down into the Huawei phone deals. It's up to you!

Showing 11 of 70 deals ? Sort By Recommended Huawei P20 Lite (Pink) Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 1 $235.96 View Huawei Mate 20 Lite Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 2 $293.97 View Huawei Mate 20 Lite Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 3 $294 View Huawei P10 (Black) Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 4 Shipping from Free $399.50 View Huawei Mate 10 Pro (128GB Brown) Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 5 Shipping from Free $449.99 View Huawei Mate 10 Pro (128GB Brown) Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 6 $482.63 View Huawei P20 (Blue) Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 7 $492.37 View Huawei P20 (Black) Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 8 Shipping from Free $519 View Huawei P20 Pro Our Review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 9 Shipping from Free $673 View Huawei Mate 20 Pro 10 Shipping from Free $999 View Huawei Mate 20 Pro 11 Shipping from Free $1,061.98 View Load more deals

Which Huawei device is your best option?

Well this is a bit of a difficult question because it completely depends on what you're looking for. Huawei, like most phone companies, can be split into two sections: the brand new powerful flagships and the older much cheaper smartphones. If you want power and features the P20 Pro, Mate 20 Pro or P20 could be what you're looking for but if you simply want a good smartphone that won't break the bank there are Huawei phones for that as well.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

A serious contender to the likes of the Note 9 and iPhone XR

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.39-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | Memory: 6GB Ram | Weight: 189g | Dimensions: 157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6mm |Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4200mAh | Rear camera: 40 + 20 + 8MP | Front camera: 24MP

This is one seriously beefed up smart phone. Power, strong battery and some incredibly smart features have made the Huawei Mate 20 Pro one of the best out right now, competing with the big boys of Samsung and Apple. Reverse charging, In-screen fingerprint scanner and a combination of three rear cameras make for an impressive device.

Read more: Huawei Mate 20 Pro deals

Huawei P20 Pro

Our vote for Best Mobile Phone of the Year 2018

OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo) | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2240 | Memory: 6GB Ram | Weight: 180g | Dimensions: 155 x 73.9 x 7.8mm | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 40 + 20 + 8MP | Front camera: 24MP

If you were hoping for a high spec, top end Huawei device but the Mate 20 Pro price tag scared you off, this might be what you were looking for. Great battery life and top camera specs makes the Huawei P20 Pro a phone to look out for in 2019.

Read more: Huawei P20 Pro deals

Huawei P20

The P20 Pro alternative for those on a budget

OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo) | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2240 | Memory: 4GB Ram | Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 149.1 x 70.8 x 7.7mm |Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3400mAh | Rear camera: 12 + 20MP | Front camera: 24MP

The P20 Pro is a great device but it does come with a quite hefty price tag. The Huawei P20 on the other hand is pretty affordable now due to the release of a few Huawei devices after it. Although it isn't quite the P20 Pro in terms of specs it is incredibly similar and still provides a great camera and a big battery.

Read more: Huawei P20 deals

(Image: © Huawei)

P20 Lite

A mid-range device for a low price

OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo) | Screen size: 5.84-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | Memory: 4GB Ram | Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 148.6 x 71.2 x 7.4mm |Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 16 + 2MP | Front camera: 16 + 24MP

If you fell in love with the design of the iPhone X upon its release then the P20 Lite might be the perfect Huawei device for you. It sports the Apple-styled notch at the top with a crisp display. Although the specs aren't quite what you would get on some Huawei devices the price more than makes up for it with this device.

Read more: P20 Lite deals

Mate 10 Pro

The Mate 20 Pro on a budget



OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Memory: 3GB | Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 2900mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Before the release of the Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro this was Huawei's best device to date. An excellent design, strong camera and powerful battery made the Huawei Mate 10 Pro a serious competitor at its time and it still holds that position now. There is no headphone jack or wireless charging but who needs that when you're getting a cheap phablet.

Read more: Huawei Mate 10 Pro deals

Mate 20 Lite

Huawei's mid-range phablet

OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo) | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Memory: 4/6GB Ram | Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6mm |Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3750mAh | Rear camera: 20+2MP | Front camera: 20MP

Who says phablets have to be expensive? This mid-range device gets you that big screen you would expect, a sleek design and a AI-enhanced camera. If you like the idea of the Mate 20 Pro but don't have that much to dish out on a new phone then the Huawei Mate 20 Lite could be the one for you.

Read more: Mate 20 Lite deals

P Smart

Huawei's ultimate choice for budget buyers

OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 5.65-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2160 | Memory: 3GB Ram | Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 150.1 x 72.1 x 7.5mm |Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 2MP

This is a pretty smart choice for budget buyers (and no, we will not apologise for that joke). The Huawei P Smart is incredibly affordable while still packing in a large 18:9 screen and a good camera for a phone of this price.

Read more: Huawei P Smart deals

P10

A cheap basic Huawei device

OS: Android 7.0 (Nougat) | Screen size: 5.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Memory: 4GB | Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 145.3 x 69.3 x 7mm |Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 3200mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

The Huawei P10 was released as a small improvement on the previous model before it. It's a cheap device with some features above it's price. A easy to use portrait mode, improved design and clever fingerprint scanner will give you some of the feelings of having a higher end smartphone without having to spend much.

Read more: Huawei P10 deals