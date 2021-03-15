Grab an Instant Pot for less with this tasty deal from Amazon

Instant Pots have become a must-have kitchen gadget – these space-saving multi-cookers can do everything from pressure-cook and slow-cook to steaming and baking – but they can be costly, so a good deal is always welcome, and Amazon has just slashed the price of one of the best Instant Pots on the market.

The Instant Pot Duo 7 in One electric pressure cooker has been reduced to $79 from $99.95 – that’s a 21% saving on the list price. This isn’t the cheapest price we’ve seen for this multi-cooker, which has 14 different cooking modes, but it still represents a good deal. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot deals in your region.)

Today's best Instant Pot deal in the US

Instant Pot Duo 7 in One electric pressure cooker: $99.9 5 $79.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $20 off the cost of the Instant Pot Duo 7 in One electric pressure cooker, making it $79. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen the 6-quart multi-cooker at - it was reduced to $49 during the first half of 2020 - but if you’re in the market for an Instant Pot now it’s a good deal. View Deal

In our review we found the Instant Pot Duo was the perfect size for batch-cooking, and we were impressed by just how much it speeded up cooking times - within 20 minutes we had thick, rich tagines and chillies, with tender meat. Multi-cookers also use less energy than when cooking the same dishes using the oven or stove, so they’ll save you energy and money as well as speeding up your cooking.

The Instant Pot Duo also comes with a delay timer that can stall cooking for up to 24 hours, and a keep-warm function that maintains the temperature of food for up to 10 hours.

