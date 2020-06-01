The best Google Pixel 4 deals and sales for June 2020

Google unveiled its latest Pixel phone, the Google Pixel 4, in October of last year, and the phone is available to order from all major carriers and retailers. To help you wade through all the offers, we've listed the best Google Pixel 4 deals and prices that are available online.



The Google Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which results in extra smooth scrolling. The camera on the Pixel 4 received an upgrade with an 8MP front-facing camera and a dual-camera on the back, which allows you to capture high-quality photos from far away. The Pixel 4 also offers an improved experience with the Google Assistant and the new feature Motion Sense allows you to control your phone with a wave of your hand. The Pixel packs 6GB of RAM, offers a 64GB or 128GB storage option, and is available in your color choice of black, white, and a limited edition "oh so orange."



The Google Pixel 4 has a starting price of $799 for the 64GB storage option and is available from all major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. We've listed all of the buying options below, whether you want to buy a Pixel 4 deal from a mobile carrier on a contract or purchase it unlocked from a retailer, we've listed the best Google Pixel 4 prices and contracts that are currently available.

Google Pixel 4 deals from US carriers

Google Pixel 4 for $799.99 at Verizon | Buy a Google Pixel 4, get another for free

Buy any Google Pixel 4 with monthly device payments from Verizon and get another Pixel 4 for free. You must add one phone to a new Unlimited plan, and you'll see a credit of $33.33/mo over 24 months on your bill. Plus, get a $150 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 for $839.99 at AT&T | Get the Google Pixel 4 for $5 a month

AT&T is offering the Google Pixel 4 for just $5 a month on a qualifying installment agreement with eligible wireless. You can also

get up to $300 off the Pixel 4 when you upgrade to an existing line.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 for $799 at Sprint | Get the Google Pixel 4 for $15 a month

Sprint is offering a flex 18-month lease which allows you to pay $15 a month for the Galaxy Pixel 4. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. You can also get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you lease a phone and bring your number to Sprint.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 for $799.99 at T-Mobile | Get the Google Pixel 4 for $31.25 a month

While T-Mobile doesn't have any current promotions on the Google Pixel 4 the carrier is offering free 2-day shipping on device orders.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL deals

Google is also offering the Pixel 4 in a larger size, the Pixel 4 XL. The XL features a 6.3-inch display and has a starting price of $899 for the 64GB version.



Verizon is offering a Google Pixel 4 for free when you buy a Pixel 4 XL on monthly device payments and add a Verizon Unlimited plan. Plus, you can get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

Learn more about the latest Google phone with our hands-on Google Pixel 4 review and our Google Pixel 4 launch live blog.



You can also see our roundup of the cheapest Google Pixel 4 unlocked SIM-free prices that are happening now.