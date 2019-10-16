The best Google Pixel 4 prices and deals in October 2019

Google unveiled its latest Pixel phone, the Google Pixel 4, at the Made By Google event on Tuesday, October 15. The Google phone is officially available to pre-order and will be released in stores on October 24. To help you wade through all the offers, we've listed on this page the best Google Pixel 4 prices and deals that are happening now.



The Google Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, which results in extra smooth scrolling. The camera on the Pixel 4 received an upgrade with an 8MP front-facing camera and a dual-camera on the back, which allows you to capture high-quality photos from far away. The Pixel 4 also offers an improved experience with the Google Assistant and the new feature Motion Sense allows you to control your phone with a wave of your hand. The Pixel packs 6GB of RAM, offers a 64GB or 128GB storage option and is available in your color choice of black, white, and a limited edition "oh so orange."



The Google Pixel 4 has a starting price of $799 for the 64GB storage option and is available from all major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering a $150 gift card when you purchase the Google Pixel 4 with qualified activation.

The best Black Friday Google Pixel 4 deals and prices

While there are fantastic offers below, Black Friday is also an excellent opportunity to find discounts on the Pixel 4. We've created a Black Friday deals page so you can find all the best prices in one place and learn everything you need to know about the November sale event.

Today's best Google Pixel 4 deals ? $749.99 View $799 View $799 Preorder $799.99 View Show More Deals

Google Pixel 4 deals from US carriers

Google Pixel 4 for $799.99 at Verizon | Buy a Google Pixel 4, get another for free

Buy any Google Pixel 4 with monthly device payments from Verizon and get another Pixel 4 for free. You must add one phone to a new Unlimited plan, and you'll see a credit of $33.33/mo over 24 months on your bill. Plus, get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 for $799 at Sprint | Lease the Google Pixel 4 and get a second one for $0/mo

Sprint is offering a flex 18-month lease which allows you to pay $33.33 a month for the Galaxy Pixel 4. At month 18, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model, buy it, or pay six monthly payments. You can also lease a second Pixel for $0 a month when you add two new lines or one upgraded and new line.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL deals

Google is also offering the Pixel 4 in a larger size, the Pixel 4 XL. The XL features a 6.3-inch display and has a starting price of $899 for the 64GB version.



Like the Pixel 4, Best Buy is offering a $150 gift card with your purchase of the XL and qualified activation. Verizon is offering a Google Pixel 4 for free when you buy a Pixel 4 XL on monthly device payments and add a Verizon Unlimited plan. Plus, you can get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.

Learn more about the latest Google phone with our hands-on Google Pixel 4 review and our Google Pixel 4 launch live blog.



You can also get prepared for the November sale event with our guide to Black Friday 2019.