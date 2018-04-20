Get this Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus deal: only $755 at eBay

Having just been released in March, deals on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus have been scarce. Today, however, you can get your hands on this flagship phone for $755 on eBay. That's $85 off the list price and the first dramatic price drop we've seen. It's available in four colors: midnight black, lilac purple, coral blue, and titanium gray.

Not that the sale price is anything to sneeze at, but this phone normally goes for the hefty sum of $840. That's how much Samsung and T-Mobile charge for it, which can be broken down into monthly payments, while the other major carriers charge even more.

The Galaxy S9 Plus is known for its big 6.2-inch Infinity screen as well as its ability to take low-light photos. Our editors love this phone. In fact, we named it the best phone of 2018. So if you've been looking for a top-of-the-line Android phone, you won't want to hesitate on pouncing on this deal, which is sure not to last very long.

