Get the HP Spectre x360 for under $1,000 – and Best Buy will donate some proceeds to charity

The HP Spectre x360 is by far one of our favorite laptops, and for good reason. But, what if we told you that not only can you save $400 off its list price at Best Buy, but you can give back at the same time?

Well, ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy is running a "Give-Back Sale", where its putting a ton of awesome tech on sale, including the HP Spectre x360 with a whopping $400 off discount. If you're not even looking for an awesome 2-in-1 laptop, you can get the Sony 85" X850G TV for $2,299, or an 8TB WD external hard drive for just $129.

HP Spectre x360 13.3" | $1,249 $849 at Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops on the market thanks to its gorgeous design, powerful components and beautiful display. Plus, you can convert it into an ultra-powerful Windows tablet. That $400 savings at Best Buy is just icing on the cake. View Deal

Sony 65" Class X950G Series | $1,999 $1,499 at Best Buy

The Sony X950G is an excellent mid-range set with a 4K resolultion and HDR, and with a 65-inch screen, it will command attention no matter which room it's in. And, at Best Buy, you can save a whopping $500 ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

PNY GeForce RTX 2060 XLR8 Gaming | $379 $299 at Best Buy

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is already one hell of a bargain for anyone looking for a new graphics card. But, this version, with its single-fan design and small chassis is excellent for folks with a small case. Plus, it's $80 off at Best Buy.

Best Buy will donate 5% of the profits earned from any of your purchases to Best Buy's own Teen Tech Centers. This arm of Best Buy provides technology training and after-school programs to dozens of under-served communities around the world.

Now, don't get it twisted, Best Buy isn't donating 5% of the purchase price to this program, just 5% of the profits – up to a maximum of $200,000.

Still, with products like the HP Spectre x360, even if its last year's model, there's no reason not to take part in this pre-Black Friday sale, especially if you've been on the lookout for some Black Friday laptop deals. Best Buy has a ton of awesome tech on sale for this Give-Back event, so even if we didn't cover something you're interested in, you might want to check out the deal page to see if Best Buy has something that's on your wishlist.

Even if there isn't anything you're interested in during this Give Back Sale, keep your eye open for more early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. In fact, this year we're seeing more early sales than ever before, so now might just be the time to pick up that shiny new tech you've had your eyes on.