Get the cheapest Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deal for just £25 per month

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has dropped to its lowest fare yet right now. You can get this deal on the Galaxy S22 Plus with Three that includes 100GB data, unlimited texts and calls for just £25/month and £189 upfront (opens in new tab) at Fonehouse.

The total cost for this deal amounts to just £789 over two years. This is the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which started at £949 when it first came out - and it's even cheaper than buying a SIM-free handset. It’s currently one of the best Samsung phone deals we've seen.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has a slightly bigger screen than the base Galaxy S22 model and a bigger battery that will last a full day of use and a few hours into the second day as well. One of the big criticisms of this phone is that – while being a great device – it's slightly overpriced compared to the S22.

That's why this deal is a good opportunity to bag yourself a more advanced device for a more reasonable price. And given the starting price for the S22 is £769, you essentially take home a better device for the same price, plus a big data contract.

Three is currently one of the best providers out there and they are full of benefits on top of the contract itself - such as Three+ which gives you exclusive offers from brands like Cafe Nero, Cineworld, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: at Fonehouse | Three | £189 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £25/pm (opens in new tab)

This is the best deal for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus right now. You get the handset, plus a 100GB data contract for the same price as a SIM-free device. It costs you £789 over two years, in £25 monthly payments and £189 upfront. This overall price is also basically the same as the base S22 model, but you get a bigger screen and better battery life to stream as much as you like on a great-quality phone. It’s a good option for someone looking for a deal on an upgrade to a premium device.

