Get $250 off a Helix Midnight Luxe in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales

If you’ve heard of Helix Sleep, you’ll no doubt have heard of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress. This boxed hybrid is highly sought after by side and back sleepers, and you can save up to $250 on the Midnight Luxe and get two free pillows when entering the code PDWEEKEND250 at checkout. A queen size costs $1,699 (was $1,949), which is the biggest discount we’ve seen on it in months.

The medium feel Helix Midnight Luxe is made with a contouring quilted pillow top, memory plus foam for deeper comfort, and 1,000 wrapped coils to support and cradle your body and align your spine. The standard Helix Midnight also features in the brand’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale, with a queen size reduced to $949 (was $1,099) with the code PDWEEKEND150.

Helix Sleep makes some of the best mattresses for every budget, and offers a 100-night trial and 10-15 year warranties. All of its beds are on sale, with savings of $150 to $250, plus free gifts, depending on the value of your order.

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: from $1,099 $949 at Helix

Save up to $250 - This premium version of the Helix Midnight offers higher levels of comfort and support, and can be upgraded with a cooling cover. It’s excellent for side sleepers and anyone needing deeper pressure relief to get comfy when lying down. 1,000 wrapped coils deliver zoned support that’s firmer under the hips and softer under the shoulders to align your spine.

Helix Midnight mattress: from $699 $549 at Helix

Save up to $200 - If you want some of that famous Helix Midnight magic for less, pick this version. It’s just as comfy for side and back sleepers, and offers a good amount of pressure relief and motion isolation. OK so it isn’t as plush as the Midnight Luxe, but for the lower price you’re getting a great Helix mattress built to help you sleep deeper. Plus, you’ll get two free Dream Pillows with your purchase.

Helix Sleep makes a wide range of hybrid and memory foam mattresses, which are shipped in boxes direct to your front door. The current discounts are $50 higher than we have seen in previous months, but the sale only runs this weekend so you’ll need to move fast if you’re interested.

To save $150 on any mattress, use the discount code PDWEEKEND150. Spend $1,250 or more and you’ll save $200 with the code PDWEEKEND200. For orders worth $1,750 or more, you’ll get $250 off with the code PDWEEKEND250. You’ll also get two free bed pillows with your order.

Helix Sleep also runs a 100-night risk-free trial, so if you decide your new Helix bed isn’t right for your sleep, you can contact the company for a refund and to collect the mattress from you.

When testing a mattress during its trial period it’s essential that you look after it, otherwise you may not be able to return it if there are stains or signs of wear and tear. We’d recommend investing in the best mattress protector to keep your new bed clean and safe from spills.

Read more: