Get an RX 6600 gaming PC for less than $900 with this Black Friday deal

Thanks to the release of the RTX 4090 and the upcoming release of the RTX 4080 and AMD RX 7900 XTX, many of the best gaming PCs of the last generation are going on sale, including this fantastic MSI Aegis ZS 5DQ-280US gaming PC on sale for just $899 at Newegg (opens in new tab).

This is easily one of the better Black Friday deals we've seen so far this year thanks to its AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 500GB PCIe SSD. While it's not the best gaming PC you can buy, it's still more than capable of handling high-performance 1080p gaming.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best MSI gaming PC Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) MSI Aegis ZS 5DQ-280US | $1,199 $899 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - This MSI gaming PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and an AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPU, making it a great 1080p gaming rig. In addition, there is also 16GB RAM, so you can expect great overall performance to boot.

This MSI gaming PC is $300 off right now, which is a 25% discount off its retail price. For that, you can get more than 150 fps in 1080p while playing many popular esports titles like Overwatch, Valorant, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

It might not be able to push the highest quality 4K graphics, but for the price this is still a phenomenal deal for a cheap budget gaming PC for the holidays.

More gaming PC deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the best budget gaming PCs from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals