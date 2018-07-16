Garmin watch prices – including vivofit – are the cheapest we have seen in 2018

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, all sorts of otherwise pricey gadgets are on sale, and that includes a wide selection of Garmin smartwatches and fitness trackers. You can get around 30% off Garmin watches, with even more in some cases, and a few Garmin's car gadgets are discounted as well.

For just general fitness tracking, the Garmin Vivofit 4 offers solid performance with a color screen and a normal watch battery that can last up to a year. All of that comes at a low price made even lower by the current deal.

There's also a kids model of the Vivofit, called the Vivofit JR., which comes in smaller sizes and slightly more colorful designs. The Vivofit JR. still boasts that year-long battery though.

Golfers and fitness enthusiasts have plenty to like in the other products on discount. The golf-specific Garmin Approach X40 and Garmin Approach S20 have had their prices slashed right along with the Garmin Vivoactive HR.

Garmin Approach X40 GPS golf band| was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Looking for a helper when you're out on the fairway? Garmin's Approach X40 will not just keep track of your steps and heart rate, but also track your golf games, give you measurements between your location and the green, and do a whole lot more. It's available in multiple sizes and colors.View Deal