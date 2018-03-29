Easter mag sale: Get APC, TechLife & T3 on iPad and iPhone for half price!

Maximise your leisure time this long weekend by picking up a copy (or two) of TechRadar's Aussie sister magazines! We've got the perfect mag for every type of tech enthusiast, from PC nuts (APC) to cool hunters (T3) to smartphone aficionados (TechLife).

Now's your chance to grab any Apple digital back issue of these three great mags for half-price. Just visit the Apple Store using the links below and choose from a huge variety of mags and topics to flip through on your iPhone or iPad — and this weekend only, they're all half price at just $3.99 each, down from the usual $7.99.

APC magazine For all the latest on computers, components, and all things online, APC magazine has your back. Within these pages you'll find detailed guides and helpful buying advice along with news, heaps of benchmarked products, and expert reviews on the latest in personal computing tech.

View Deal

TechLife Australia magazine Whether you're chasing down a bezel-free smartphone, the latest noise-cancelling headphones, or a pocket-sized 4K drone, TechLife Australia will help you choose your perfect tech companions. Full to the brim with in-depth reviews on the hottest products and handy tips on getting the most out of your tech-filled life, there's something for everyone in this friendly mag.

View Deal

T3 Australia magazine If you're the kind of person who doesn't want to mess around with the entry-level gadgets, but instead goes straight for the premium products and the innovative items, T3 Australia would like you to step into its office. Want to turn your home into a smart ecosystem, score a laptop as sleek as your briefcase (and at least twice as powerful), or rock a watch that's as stylish and skilled as Bond himself? Look no further.

View Deal