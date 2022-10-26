Early Black Friday deal drops this Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV to $579.99

Black Friday TV deals have arrived thanks to Best Buy's early sale that just launched this week. The retailer is offering record-low prices that you can grab right now, like this massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $579.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and the best deal we've ever seen for the 2022 display.



If you're wondering if you should hold out till the official Black Friday deals event, per Best Buy's Black Friday FAQs page (opens in new tab), the retailer is offering Black Friday pricing right now, which means you won't see a better deal come November. The retailer also warns that these are limited-quantity items, so once they're gone, they might be sold out through Black Friday. All that is to say, if you're looking for Black Friday TV deals to shop now, you can be guaranteed today's offers are the best prices you'll find from Best Buy.

Early Black Friday TV deal

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This 2022 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung's 2022 TU690T Series TV is packed with premium features at an affordable price, making it a fantastic buy if you're in the market for a new 4K TV. For $579.99, you're getting a stunning display thanks to the 4K Crystal processor and PurColor technology which delivers crisp images with bright, brilliant colors. You're also getting smart capabilities powered by Tizen for seamless navigation, and the Samsung set works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.



If you're interested in more early Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy, we've listed more of today's best offers below. The Best Buy Black Friday deals event ends tomorrow at Midnight, so if you want to grab a bargain before the official November sale, now is your time.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - If you're looking for a cheap TV with the Fire TV operating system, Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include this the Insignia 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 58-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's Black Friday sale is LG's A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a premium display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy's early sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

