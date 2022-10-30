Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99

Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.



Some of our favorite offers include our best-rated TV of 2022, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED TV, on sale for a record-low price of $1,699.99 (was $2,099.99) (opens in new tab), Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV marked down to $999.99 (was $1,499.99) (opens in new tab), and this 48-inch LG A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab).



If you're looking for a budget set in today's Black Friday TV deals, you can grab this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia for just $299.99 (was $479.99) (opens in new tab), and this Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV down to $479.99 (was $499.99) (opens in new tab).



If you're wondering if you should hold out till the official Black Friday TV deals event, per Best Buy's Black Friday FAQs page (opens in new tab), the retailer is offering Black Friday pricing right now, which means you won't see a better deal come November. The retailer also warns that these are limited-quantity items, so once they're gone, they might be sold out through Black Friday. All that is to say, if you're looking for Black Friday TV deals to shop now, you can be guaranteed today's offers are the best prices you'll find from Best Buy.

Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): $849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $270 – Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include this stunning Samsung 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. This 2022 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,099.99 $719.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $380 - This is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and none of the best budget Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The 4K smart set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for a record-low price of $719.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality, as well as their smart TV features. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event has this QN90B 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 thanks to today's whopping $400 discount.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 58-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - If you're looking for a cheap TV with the Fire TV operating system, Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals include this the Insignia 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 58-inch display packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $300, which is an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $730 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's Black Friday sale is LG's A2 OLED display on sale for $569.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – Best Buy's early Black Friday TV deals includes this Samsung 65-inch 4K TV marked down to just $479.99. An incredible value, you're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - If you're looking to pick up a premium display ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy's early sale has Samsung's 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $2,099.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals also include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

See the full Best Buy early Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

If you're interested in more big-screen TVs, you can see our Black Friday 70-inch TV deals and more cheap offers with our TV deals roundup and premium displays with today's best OLED TV sales.