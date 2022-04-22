Dell's powerful XPS 13 Touch laptop drops to $832.99 - the lowest price ever

Need a powerful laptop but don't want to pay a premium price? Dell just dropped its XPS 13 Touch laptop down to $832.99 (was $1,049.99) thanks to today's $217 discount. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal on Dell's 13-inch touch-screen laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge Touch display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model and an incredible value for a powerful touch-screen laptop. Dell is also offering free next-day delivery, so you can receive your new laptop this weekend.

Dell XPS 13 Touch, Intel Core i5: $1,049.99 $832.99 at Dell

Save $217 - You can get the powerful Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop on sale for $832.99. A terrific value for money - the XPS 13 packs a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touch display, an 11th gen Intel i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD. With specs like these, this machine is a great buy regardless of whether you're looking for a premium machine for casual use, or a machine more suited to professional environments.

