Black Friday's memory card deals are perfect for Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck

Whether you’re expanding the storage capacity of your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or camera, the best Black Friday memory card deals make it cheaper to expand your storage.

With significant reductions available at a range of big retailers, you can save up to 57% on microSD, SD and CFexpress cards during this year’s deals event. But most of the discounts end on November 28, so you’ll need to move fast.

Black Friday has always been a good time to save money on a memory card, and this year is no exception. We’ve searched extensively through the Black Friday listings to find the best deals, rounding up the top offers right here. The biggest discounts are usually reserved for high-capacity memory cards, but our list covers a range of cards fit for different device types. Use the navigation tabs above to jump straight to the relevant section for you.

If you’re buying a memory card for your games machine, a high-capacity card will give you more room to store games and save data. For Switch owners, a microSD card is a simple way to boost the console’s limited capacity, while a fast card is a more affordable choice for Steam Deck players than an SSD drive.

For photographers, we’ve found excellent savings on both Lexar and SanDisk memory cards. In the US, for example, there’s a significant 54% price reduction on the SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC, which is a great choice a range of the latest mirrorless cameras. If you’re in the market for more excellent tech deals as good as this, take a look at our Black Friday deals live blog, which we’re updating in real time right now.

It’s worth noting that not all memory cards are made the same, and there are several factors to consider. If you’re shopping for a deal on Amazon, you also need to be aware of the risk of memory card scams during Black Friday. We’ve put together a handy guide on avoiding SD card scams with top tips to help you avoid them, as well as useful advice on how to choose the right memory card.

If you find a deal that fits the bill, we recommend hitting the buy button sooner rather than later. Most of the Black Friday discounts are due to end soon, with most retailers drawing their sales to a close on November 28. We’ll keep this page updated as the deals change.

Black Friday memory card deals in the US

Nintendo Switch cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch (512GB): was $129.99 now $57.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get a massive 56% off this 512GB microSD card. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t have a huge amount of internal memory, so expanding it with a microSD card makes a lot of sense. You can’t go far wrong with this one: 512GB is space for heaps of games, SanDisk is a reliable brand, and the Nintendo branding is a bonus.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card (256GB): was $47.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $23 - If you want an affordable way to expand the capacity of your Switch without compromising on speed, this is a fantastic offer. 256GB is plenty of space for your games, while 190MB/s read speeds shouldn’t hold back your play. Reduced by 48%, it’s cheaper than ever before at Amazon.

Steam Deck cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 1TB SD card: was $299.99 now $117.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $182 - Previous discounts on this 1TB card have taken its price to around $140, which makes this Black Friday deal a steal. It’s huge capacity makes it a great choice for storing your Steam Deck Library, while claimed read speeds of 190MB/s should make for solid game-load times.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra 512GB Extreme microSD card: was $108.99 now $50.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is easily the cheapest price we've seen so far on this 512GB microSD card, which is ideal for your Steam Deck library. Its decent 190MB/s speeds should make for solid game-load times, or shooting 4K video if you're loading it into a GoPro or drone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Evo Select microSD card (512GB): was $84.99 now $44.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this 512GB microSD card. Samsung’s Evo Select cards are solid alternatives to SanDisk’s Ultra series, and this one is no exception, offering 130MB/s read speeds, backed up by a ten-year warranty.

Camera cards (US)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro SDXC (512GB) was $139.99 now $87.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $52 – If you need a card that’s fast, reliable and large, this 512GB SanDisk SD card has you covered. Write speeds of up to 140MB/s should mean solid continuous shooting speeds and 4K video performance, with 200MB/s read speeds for rapid file transfer. It’s never bean cheaper than this at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Lexar Professional 1066x microSDXC card (256GB): was $59.99 now $27.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $32 – If flying photography is your thing, this discounted microSD card is ideal for drones. 120MB/s write speeds will handle aerial footage shot at 4K, while 160MB/s read speeds should deliver solid transfer speeds when it’s back on the ground. Better than half price for Black Friday, it’s a great option at a great price.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Card Type B (512GB) was $599.99 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 – If you’re shooting with a relatively recent mirrorless camera from Canon, Nikon or Panasonic, you’re probably looking for a good deal on a CFexpress Type B card. While it’s still a serious investment, this is the best price we’ve seen for this 512GB SanDisk card. It promises rapid 1,700MB/s read speeds and 1,400MB/s write speeds, making it the ideal solution for sports shooting or 4K raw video.

Black Friday memory card deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card (512GB): was £69.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal offers an impressive 50% saving on SanDisk’s 512GB card, which represents its best price to date. The card promises fast 150MB/s transfer speeds, while its capacity should be more than enough for a large library of games, making it a top choice for Switch owners.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch (128GB): was £34.99 now £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - It might not be have the largest capacity, but this discounted microSD card is one of the most affordable options for Switch owners. Better than half price, the 57% reduction for Black Friday makes it cheaper than ever before at Amazon. And it still has speedy 100MB/s transfer rates for uninterrupted gameplay.

Steam Deck cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card (1TB): was £217.99 now £94.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £123 - If you have a huge Steam Deck collection, this 57% discount on SanDisk’s 1TB card will max out your console’s capacity. It’s the largest card size that’s currently compatible with the Steam Deck, while its 120MB/s transfer speeds won’t throttle your gaming. Reduced by £123 from the recommended retail price, this is its best price on record at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Pro Plus MicroSDXC card (256GB) was £46.99 now £25.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £21 - If your Steam Deck collection mainly consists of smaller indie titles, this 45% discount on Samsung’s 256GB card makes it a great buy. The 512GB version of this card currently costs more almost three times as much, and you get read speeds of up to 160MB/s for fast game loading times

Camera cards (UK)

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme SDXC card (256GB) was £77.99 now £35.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £42 – A hefty 54% price cut takes this 256GB card down to its best ever price at Amazon. It’s a fantastic deal for anyone who needs a mid-range card with a decent capacity for their mirrorless camera, thanks to its 70MB/s write speeds and 150MB/s read speeds.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro SDHC Card (512GB): was £136.99 now £107.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £29 – If you want a high-performance card that won’t hold back your camera’s performance, this deal is a great investment. Whether you’re shooting 4K video or big still bursts, its 140MB/s write speeds and 200MB/s read speeds should have you covered. Discounted by 21%, we haven’t seen it for less before.

