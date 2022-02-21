Beautyrest’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale is a must for hot sleepers — here’s why

Are overheating and restlessness the scourge of your sleep? Then this Beautyrest mattress deal is perfect for you: spend over $1,299 on a cooling Beautyrest Black or Harmony Lux Mattress and get two free Absolute Relaxation pillows worth $318.

Prices start from $1,199 for the memory foam Harmony Lux Carbon in the Presidents’ Day mattress sales, and there are seven Beautyrest models to pick from. These include the brand’s most popular cooling bed, the Beautyrest Black, priced from $2,249 and paired with two free pillows.

Beautyrest is regarded by many as one of the best mattress brands for people seeking cooler, deeper and more restful sleep, so if you are looking to upgrade your bed and get some luxury pillows for less, this is a good Presidents’ Day sale to consider.

Beautyrest Black mattress: from $2,249 + two free pillows at Beautyrest

Save $318 - Created to help you enjoy deeper, more restorative sleep the Beautyrest Black mattress is also an excellent choice for hot sleepers as it features a BlackICE 4.0 cooling system coupled with carbon-infused RightTemp memory foam to regulate temperature. This deal gets you a queen for $2,699 with two free pillows worth $318, which is a good price compared to similar cooling mattresses.

Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon mattress: from $1,319 (full size up) + two free pillows at Beautyrest

Save $318 - If restlessness is your biggest challenge, you should sleep more comfortably on the Harmony Lux Carbon, a 13.5” tall memory foam hybrid mattress that focuses on all-over support and bags of advanced pressure relief. So regardless of your sleep position, you’ll be able to snooze for longer on this one. The cooling cover uses Seaqual fabric, made from recycled plastic bottles.

Beautyrest is a major name in the world of sleep, and makes a small but luxurious range of bedding accessories too, including mattress protectors and a plush down comforter.

The Beautyrest Black is a firm favorite among hot sleepers looking for higher levels of cooling comfort, but really it suits all body types and sleep needs thanks to a premium mix of body-contouring plush comfort and medium comfort foam, plus a pocketed coil system for pressure relief and back support.

The Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the more affordable option for warm sleepers and anyone who regularly tosses and turns in bed, trying to get comfy. It uses RightTemp Wave Foam to regulate temperature, plus firm comfort foam and Beautyrest gel memory foam to contour to your body and relieve pressure points on your back, hips and shoulders.

The Beautyrest mattress trial period is for 100 nights, giving you over three months to make sure this is the right choice for your sleep. There’s free White Glove Delivery to your room of choice and the brand will also remove your old mattress to save you a job. Beautyrest also offers free returns, which isn’t something offered by every online mattress manufacturer.

