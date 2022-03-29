Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.



The iPad Air 4 features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an impressive camera system, and Touch-ID for secure authentication. Perfect for students, the versatile iPad delivers more power than most laptops thanks to Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which allows you to run the latest apps and stream high-quality video. You're also getting 64GB of storage, Apply Pay, and an impressive 10 hours of battery life.



This is the best deal we've ever seen for the iPad Air 4 and $20 less than the previous record-low price. The additional coupon from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should snap up this fantastic deal now before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $469.99 at Amazon

Save $129.01 - Amazon has the Apple iPad Air 4 on sale for $469.99 when you apply the additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this fantastic tablet. The iPad Air 4 packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip.

More iPad deals

You can see more of the best cheap iPad deals, and if you're looking for something with less power, you can also see the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals and sales.