Apple's 2021 iPad Mini is on sale for $459 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

Score a $40 price cut on Apple's small but mighty 64GB tablet

iPad Mini 6 deals header on green backgrounds
Thanks to the next week's upcoming Apple March event, now is a fantastic time to find deals on older devices, and we've just spotted the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $459 (was $499). That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held tablet.

The 2021 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch display and includes Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip. The small but mighty iPad packs 64GB of storage and a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The iPad mini 6 also includes an impressive 10-hours of battery life and now supports the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards.

Today's deal applies to the Space Gray color, which is the only model currently on sale at this record-low price. As of right now, the iPad mini is currently in stock and ready to ship, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple iPad deals

