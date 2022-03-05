Apple's 2021 iPad Mini is on sale for $459 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

Thanks to the next week's upcoming Apple March event, now is a fantastic time to find deals on older devices, and we've just spotted the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $459 (was $499). That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the hand-held tablet.



The 2021 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch display and includes Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip. The small but mighty iPad packs 64GB of storage and a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The iPad mini 6 also includes an impressive 10-hours of battery life and now supports the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards.



Today's deal applies to the Space Gray color, which is the only model currently on sale at this record-low price. As of right now, the iPad mini is currently in stock and ready to ship, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple iPad mini deal

Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $459 at Amazon

Save $40 – Today's best iPad deal is the 2021 iPad mini on sale for $459 at Amazon. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price you'll find for the 64GB 8-inch tablet. Today's deal applies to the Space Gray color and the iPad is currently in stock and ready to ship.

More Apple iPad deals

You can see more of the best cheap iPad deals and the best cheap tablet deals happening right now.