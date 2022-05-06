Apple Watch deals for Mother's Day: prices starting at just $199 at Amazon

You can score epic last-minute Mother's Day deals on the best-selling Apple Watch at Amazon today, with prices starting at just $199. We've listed the best Apple Watch deals below, including the Apple Watch 3, the Apple Watch SE, and the Apple Watch Series 7, with all sales delivered by Sunday 9th.

Today's cheapest Mother's Day deal is the Apple Watch Series 3, Apple's original and still fantastic smartwatch, for just $199 ($229). You can also get the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for $229 (was $279), and the best-selling Apple Watch 7 marked down to a record-low price of $329 (was $399).



Keep in mind that Mother's Day is this Sunday, so time is running out to order a gift in time for mom's big day. If you're looking to browse bargains, you can see our guide to the best Mother's Day sales from retailers like Amazon, Macy's, and Walmart for plenty more last-minute gifts.

Apple Watch Mother's Day deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): $229 $199 at Amazon

Today's cheapest Apple Watch Mother's Day deal is the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for just $199 at Amazon. Apple's original and still fantastic smartwatch tracks heart rate, activity, and sleep, features GPS technology, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon also has the Apple Watch SE on sale for just $229 for Mother's Day. That's a $50 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The budget smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - Our favorite Apple Watch Mother's Day deal at Amazon is the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and blood oxygen. Today's deal applies to the 41mm Black sports band, and the Apple Watch is in stock and ready to ship.

