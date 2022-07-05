Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum is now 40% off ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn't scheduled to get underway until July 12, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer from discounting some mega-popular tech products ahead of time. Right now, for instance, you can pick up Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba 692, for just $179.99 (down from $299.99) (opens in new tab).
Today's low price for the Roomba is just a few dollars shy of its lowest-ever figure (it dropped to $174.99 over Christmas 2021). It's also a whole $20 cheaper than the vacuum's most recent Black Friday price – so we'd recommend making use of this excellent deal while stocks last.
As the iRobot Roomba 692 is one of the cheaper robot vacuum models, it doesn't quite make it into our ranking of the best robot vacuums of 2022. Still, that list is dominated by $700+ machines, so this is a great entry-level piece of kit. And, at just $179.99 on Amazon right now, it's (almost) never been better value.
Pre-Prime Day deal: iRobot Roomba vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum:
$299.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $120 - The iRobot Roomba 692 is Amazon's best-selling robot vacuum with a rating of 4.5 stars from over 20,000 reviews. It's also one of the most affordable models around after today's price cut to $179.99. Even though it's on the cheaper side compared to other robot vacuums, it still offers a three-stage cleaning system, dual multi-surface brushes, and adaptive navigation to move around furniture and along edges. It also supports Alexa voice commands and is effective on both hard floors and carpets.
Typically, we'd suggest waiting for Prime Day before forking out for expensive hardware like vacuums, but since Amazon tends to prioritize discounts on its own products during the two-day sales event, we're unlikely to see the price drop much lower, if at all.
If you're keen to learn the difference between iRobot Roomba vacuums and Shark robot vacuums before adding this one to your online basket, check out our helpful iRobot Roomba vs Shark guide.
