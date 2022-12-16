23 best last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas

Christmas is nearly just a week away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's site to bring you the 23 best last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day.



Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadget, want to gift a best-selling home appliance, or need a cheap stocking stuffer, our Christmas gift roundup has you covered. And the best part is that every item we've listed is on sale, so you're crossing someone off your shopping list and snagging a bargain.



Some of our favorite last-minute gifts include the top-rated Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine on sale for $134 (opens in new tab) (was $179), the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader marked down to $114.99 (opens in new tab) (was $149.99), and Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot on sale for $27.99 (was $49.99).



You'll find our full list of the best last-minute gifts from Amazon below, all of which will arrive in time for Christmas at the time of writing – but that will change as we get closer to December 25.



If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can also check out our list of the best Christmas sales from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and more.

23 best last-minute gifts from Amazon

(opens in new tab) 1. Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, you can get Amazon's latest Echo Dot on sale for $27.99 - just $3 more than the record-low price. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 2. Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great stocking-stuffer idea, Amazon has the all-new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99, which is just $5 more than the lowest price we've seen. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 3. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi: was $179 now $134.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the mega-popular Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine at $134.25, which is the best deal you can find right now. The Vertuo Next allows you to whip up a creamy espresso in minutes from convenient pods, and features a slim 5.5-inches wide design. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 4. Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer: was $54.99 now $42.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Always a hot item during Christmas time, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for $42.99 - $8 more than the record-low price. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 5. iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $349.99 now $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba on sale for $279. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i3 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 6. Philips Norelco OneBlade Electric Shaver: was $34.99 now $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Electric shavers always make great gift ideas, and Amazon has the top-rated Philips Norelco OneBlade on sale for just $29.99 – be sure to apply the $4.50 coupon. The electric shaver and trimmer has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, and for under $30, you're getting the OneBlade that lasts up to four months, three trimming combs, and a power charger. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 7. Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to snag the AirPods Pro, Amazon has the 2nd-generation earbuds on sale for $229 – $30 more than Black Friday's deal. Apple's premium earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 8. Toloco Massage Gun: was $259.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon, down to $79.99 from $259.99. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain on all parts of your body and has over 31,000 positive reviews on Amazon. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 9. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A fun Christmas gift idea, this vegetable chopper has over 69,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $34.99. Chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop and slice vegetables. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 10. Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $169.99 now $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Instant Pots are always holiday best-sellers, and Amazon has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $119.95. The six-quart pressure cooker features ten appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 11. Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

An incredible deal, Amazon has the latest Kindle Paperwhite on sale for a record-low price of $114.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks, and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 12. Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set: was $44.99 now $21.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Treat yourself or a loved one to a new set of bed sheets with this fantastic deal, which brings the Queen Size sheets down to $21.99. The super soft sheets are available in several different color choices and include fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases with deep pockets. With over 134,000 positive reviews and a sale price of $21.99 - this Christmas deal is a no-brainer for those looking for new sheets. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 13. Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Give the gift of home security with the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for just $34.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 14. Ninja professional blender: was $99.99 now $64.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a quality blender from a reliable brand, Amazon has the Ninja Professional blender on sale for $64.99. You're getting a 72-oz pitcher, so you can whip up large batches of frozen drinks, purees, smoothies, and more. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 15. Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Beats Studio Buds are the best Beats earbuds you can buy, and Amazon has the earbuds down to a record-low price of $89.95. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and decent audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $234, this deal is a great alternative. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 16. AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush: was $59.95 now $33.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another best-seller during the holiday season, Amazon has the top-rated AquaSonic toothbrush on sale for $29.95 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The electric toothbrush comes with eight brush heads and a travel case, and includes four different cleaning modes and a helpful timer. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 17. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: was $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Bissell's portable carpet cleaners have become all the rage, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $120 – the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 18. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to get your hands on Amazon's biggest tablet, you can get the Fire HD 10 on sale for $89.99 - only $15 more than the cheapest ever price. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 19. Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Air fryers are always popular Christmas gifts, and Amazon has this best-selling Mini Ninja on sale for $59.99. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 20. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This holiday deal from Amazon slashes the best-selling Echo Dot to just $14.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather and control your new smart bulb – all for under $15. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 21. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service: was $199 now $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A unique Christmas gift idea for anyone on your list, you can score a 35% discount on the 23andMe DNA test, which brings the price down to $129. The DNA kit includes ancestry service, plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 22. Fitbit Luxe: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fitbit Luxe was named Techradar's best fitness tracker of 2022 (opens in new tab) thanks to its stylish design, excellent activity tracking, and up to five days of battery life. Amazon has it on sale for just $99.95, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for the ultra-thin activity tracker, making it our personal favorite Fitbit deal. Arrives before Christmas

(opens in new tab) 23. ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $159.99 now $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of the cheapest prices we've spotted on a robot vacuum cleaner is the Ilife V3s Pro on sale for just $99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vac works on hardwoods and carpets and runs routine cleaning based on a preset schedule, and will atomically go back to the dock and charge when the battery is low. Arrives before Christmas

See more offers with the best air fryer deals and the top coffee maker sales happening right now.