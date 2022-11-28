Cyber Monday Lego deals 2022: the best sales you can find online today

Cyber Monday is here, and it's your last chance to pick up some great Lego sets at record-low prices before we get into the holidays. This year's Cyber Monday Lego deals have been some of the best yet, with great discounts available across a range of Lego sets and themes.

Here you'll find our favorite Cyber Monday deals, as well as links to retailers with good Cyber Monday sales on Lego products. This includes big savings on the massively popular Lego Star Wars, Lego Friends, Lego City, and Lego Creator lines.

Some of our favorite Black Friday Lego deals have already vanished over the weekend, so you'll want to act fast before this year's Cyber Monday offers disappear too.

Cyber Monday Lego deals in the US

Get free gifts with your purchase at Lego.com

Lego.com doesn't have the biggest discounts for Cyber Monday, but it is offering a range of gifts depending on how much you spend in a single purchase on November 28. If you spend $40 in a single purchase you get a free Santa Claus Lego model, and if you spend $170 you'll get a free Winter Elves scene Lego set too. If you splash out and spend $200 you'll get both of those sets as well as a free drawstring brick bag so you can store all your loose pieces. This last deal is exclusive to VIP members, though it's free to sign up for the service which also snags you some extra free benefits.

VIP members: win 1,000,000 points worth $6,250

Whether you've been a Lego VIP member for a few years or a few hours there is a sweepstake on right now you will not want to miss. It's free to enter, and if you win you'll get 1,000,000 points added to your account (which translates to $6,250 of discounts at Lego.com if you spend it exclusively on money-off codes).

Cyber Monday Lego deals: under $30

Lego Friends Forest Waterfall: was $9.99 now $6.49 on Amazon

This 93-piece forest set is ideal as a stocking filler for young kids getting into LEGO, affording a precious 30 minutes of quiet. Who knows? They might even want to go camping for real afterward.

Lego Speed Champions Toyota GR Supra: was $19.99 now $15.69 at Walmart

The Toyota GR Supra is just one of the Lego Speed Champions sets down to just under $16. If you're after a cheap Lego set to give as a gift then this deal could be a great pick up for you.

Lego The Ruined Portal: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Walmart

Looking to take your Minecraft adventure further? This discounted Nether Portal set is at a great price right now and it comes with a few Minifigures as well as a mechanical Nether Portal that you can activate and deactivate to gain entrance to the Nether.

Lego Everyone is Awesome: was $34.99 now $24.49 at Lego.com

This vibrant Lego set from Lego Design Lead Matthew Ashton is currently 30% off for Cyber Monday. This set isn't the most complex to assemble but it looks beautiful when you're finished, and it's a great size to have on your desk if you're looking to bring a splash of color to your office.

Lego City 2022 Advent Calendar: was $34.99 now $28 at Walmart

This Lego Advent calendar is a great pick-up at $28. Instead of daily chocolates, each window will give you a new Minifigure or a small Lego sculpture that you can construct to bring some Christmas cheer to your larger Lego City sets.

Cyber Monday Lego deals: under $100

Lego Creator Animals Bundle: was $59.97 now $39.97 at Walmart

This Lego Creator bundle will give you three sets for just $39.97, and each set can be used to make one of three models meaning you can make nine different beats with the bricks in these boxes. Alternatively, you could mash all the pieces together and let your imagination run wild while you make anything you want. A hit with kids aged 7+.

Lego Bonsai Tree: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

There are a lot of Lego sets on this list, but by far and away this bonsai tree model is our favorite. This set is perfect for people that love plants but don't have a green thumb (and might not be able to care for a real bonsai tree). Plus, there's a lot of room to let your creativity take over as you sculpt this model into a tree that you love. Best of all, it's $10-off right now at Best Buy.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Walmart

Formerly known as Slave 1, Boba's ship from the Star Wars universe has always been a crowd-pleaser. Get 20% off this mid-size set, complete with Mando and Fett minifigs.

Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: was $70 now $50 at Walmart

For you Star Wars fans, this Lego set is a great one to buy while it's on sale at Walmart. The 663-piece set comes with two Minifigs, including Darth Vader, and is full of details from an iconic scene in The Empire Strikes Back.

Lego Queer Eye The Fab 5 Loft: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Lego.com

This 974-piece Lego set is not only down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, but it's a wonderful gift for any Queer Eye fan. It comes with a minifig for each of the Fab Five, as well as two for the person they're ready to give a makeover to next, and the loft is full of details from the show.

Lego Friends Canal Houseboat: was $80 now $63.99 at Amazon

This Lego Friends set is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Using 737 pieces you'll assemble a beautiful boat complete with decorations and a dock, plus it comes with 4 Friends who can go on a river adventure together. If you're looking to splash out on a gift for your kids, this Lego set is a fun, detailed packed option to consider.

Cyber Monday Lego deals: over $100

Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van: was $179.99 now $140.99 at Target

This 2,207-piece set for adults is jam-packed with details and looks like it's ready to whisk your Minifigures away on an excellent summer vacation. It was $20.99 cheaper at Walmart a few days ago but now this is the cheapest we can find it online.

Lego Optimus Prime: was $179.99 now $144.99 at Amazon

We're not even the biggest Transformers fans and we love this set. Just like the classic toys it's based on this Lego Optimus Prime can transform between his robot and truck form seamlessly, plus right now it's down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Lego Ideas Tree House: was $249.95 now $174.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)This beautiful treehouse set is comprised of 3,036 Lego pieces and offers interchangeable leaves to signify summer or fall. One for advanced Lego builders, this set is an ideal project for kids and parents to do together.

Lego Haunted House: was $374.00 now $299.94 at Walmart

One for adults, this 3,231-piece set is an ideal creative project for grown-ups. It opens up, featuring a free-fall ride, a moving portrait, and haunted front doors that close automatically. The significant $74 discount is the icing on this spooky cake.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle: was $349.95 now $300 at Walmart

Parker! This editor needs minifigs of Spider-Man! This 3,772-piece set is another major creative project targeted at adult superhero fans. Featured minifigs include the Sinister Six, Daredevil, Blade, Punisher, and even Aunt May.

Cyber Monday Lego deals: FAQ

The Lego Creator Colosseum, which launched during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. (Image credit: Lego)

When will the best Cyber Monday Lego deals start in 2022? Cyber Monday takes place on November 28th in 2022, however many lego deals went live on November 25 (which was Black Friday) and in the weeks leading up to these major shopping events. Generally, Cyber Monday deals are at least as good as what we saw during Black Friday, though the selection of sets may be a bit different. If you didn't like what was on offer during Black Friday be sure to give today's deals another browse.

Lego Super Mario sets are getting better and better price cuts in sales seasons. (Image credit: Lego)

Which Lego sets will get the best Cyber Monday deals?

Every year we see sets from across Lego's various themes get discounts of various sizes, however, the best offers usually come from the brand's most popular lines.

Lego Creator, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Friends, and City are often on offer for lower-than-ever prices during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We've also seen the new Super Mario kits crop up more and more too among the various sales.

Other sets will go on offer too, but these core themes are where you can find the biggest and best discounts.

Will the best Cyber Monday Lego deals be online or in-store?

Generally, Lego's deals are fairly consist in-store and online especially from its own stores. That said, during a few Black Friday and Cyber Monday we've found that there will be sets that are discounted online but are full-price in-store, meaning that you would have been better off shopping from your couch.

By we don't want to downplay the benefits of shopping in person. The main advantage of retail stores is that you can build the set straight away, so if you're shopping for yourself this can be more fun. Also, some of the most popular sets can sell out online, particularly Star Wars sets, and that can make them a tiny bit easier to find in-person as you might stumble across some stock that you can't get through the internet.

Either way, when it comes to the Lego Black Friday deals, we'd definitely recommend shopping in a way you feel comfortable with above all else. If you don't want to endure the mobs, stay inside and order online.

Is Cyber Monday the best time for Lego deals?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday historically have been the best times all year to score deals on deals, although in recent years it's been challenged by mid-year events like Amazon Prime Day. In general, though, it's a safe bet you'll be able to find a wider selection of Lego deals over Black Friday and Cyber Monday since the number of retailers that take part is greater during this event.

As a quick comparison, Prime Day is mostly an Amazon-only event, and pretty much includes the best deals you'll find all year at this retailer specifically. Cyber Monday and Black Friday are much wider events that basically every retailer takes part in.