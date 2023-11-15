To get in touch with the Nectar customer service team, call them on 0203 807 1096, email them on hello@nectarsleep.co.uk or start a live chat on the website.

Nectar offers free delivery on all its orders. If you’d like the Nectar delivery team to remove your old mattress for you, all you need to do is select ‘Old Mattress Removal’ at the checkout which will cost £45.

Once you’ve placed your order, Nectar will send you an email confirmation with tracking details. On the evening before your delivery, Nectar will email you a tracking link and your 3-hour delivery window. Alternatively, you can sign into your Nectar account to view your order status.

If you’re not happy with your Nectar order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it. To start a return, contact the Nectar customer service team.

Currently, Nectar is not offering exchanges or cancellations. If you order with Nectar and you no longer want your product, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

Nectar offers a 365 night trial on the Memory Foam mattress, the Memory Foam Premier mattress and the Hybrid mattress. On all its mattresses, Nectar offers a Forever Warranty, where you’re guaranteed by Nectar for as long as you own the mattress.

How to use Nectar coupons

1. Do your shopping at Nectar, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout page.

2. Once at the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page.

3. Depending on what you’re buying, a discount code may have already been added to your checkout and will say ‘Active Coupon.’ Click ‘Update Discount. Code’ and the dropdown will appear.

4. Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

5. If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.



