How do I contact Nectar?
To get in touch with the Nectar customer service team, call them on 0203 807 1096, email them on hello@nectarsleep.co.uk or start a live chat on the website.
How much does shipping cost from Nectar?
Nectar offers free delivery on all its orders. If you’d like the Nectar delivery team to remove your old mattress for you, all you need to do is select ‘Old Mattress Removal’ at the checkout which will cost £45.
How do I track my Nectar order?
Once you’ve placed your order, Nectar will send you an email confirmation with tracking details. On the evening before your delivery, Nectar will email you a tracking link and your 3-hour delivery window. Alternatively, you can sign into your Nectar account to view your order status.
What is the Nectar returns policy?
If you’re not happy with your Nectar order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it. To start a return, contact the Nectar customer service team.
Can I change or cancel my Nectar order?
Currently, Nectar is not offering exchanges or cancellations. If you order with Nectar and you no longer want your product, you’ll need to go through the returns process.
Does Nectar offer warranties?
Nectar offers a 365 night trial on the Memory Foam mattress, the Memory Foam Premier mattress and the Hybrid mattress. On all its mattresses, Nectar offers a Forever Warranty, where you’re guaranteed by Nectar for as long as you own the mattress.
How to use Nectar coupons
1. Do your shopping at Nectar, add everything to your basket and head to the checkout page.
2. Once at the checkout, you’ll see a box on the right side of the page.
3. Depending on what you’re buying, a discount code may have already been added to your checkout and will say ‘Active Coupon.’ Click ‘Update Discount. Code’ and the dropdown will appear.
4. Enter or paste the code in the box and click ‘Apply’.
5. If your code is valid, the page will refresh and the coupon will be added to your total.
About Nectar
Nectar is a mattress, bedding and furniture company. Founded in 2016, Nectar is part of the Resident family of brands and has quickly become America’s #1 mattress company (for those based in the US, you can visit the Nectar US coupon code page). Available in both the US and UK, Nectar has won numerous awards and uses premium materials from the best manufacturers around the world to make its best mattresses and other sleep products. For UK customers, Nectar has two collections to choose from: the Memory Foam and the Hybrid. In the Memory Foam range, there’s the Nectar Memory Foam mattress and the Nectar Memory Foam Premier mattress, and the Hybrid line is made up of the Nectar Essential Hybrid mattress, the Nectar Hybrid mattress and the Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress. Alongside its mattresses, Nectar also designs protectors, duvets, pillows, sheets and bed frames.
Jen Brown is a Senior Director at GoTo, overseeing marketing in the EMEA region. She has over 20 years of experience in bringing products and services to market and has been managing pan-EMEA strategies for over twelve years.