The exceptional Microsoft Surface Laptop is at a record-low price for Black Friday
Five-star-rated and everything you want from a Windows laptop
We’ve reached that time of year when Black Friday deals are getting special, with some especially strong Black Friday laptop deals up for grabs. Even better, we’re not at Thanksgiving yet so you don’t have to worry about juggling turkey cooking at the same time as ordering.
One huge highlight is the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop at Amazon for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99). That's a $200 saving off the regular price, but crucially, this is an all-time low for the laptop. Since its launch earlier this year, the laptop has rarely dipped in price until the last few weeks.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop tops our look at the best laptops so you really can’t do better here. Its revolutionary Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip helps Windows 11 feel fast and responsive, while still maintaining seriously impressive battery life.
Today’s best Microsoft Surface laptop deal
The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the laptop you need to own – and now you can at a record-low price for Black Friday. Its Snapdragon X Elite CPU is impressive while still offering up to 20 hours of battery life. Its 15-inch touchscreen display looks great with HDR technology and an ultra-thin design. There’s also 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD so the Microsoft Surface Laptop can genuinely rival the MacBook Air M3. AI features are baked in with plenty of promise for the future here.
In our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, we gave it five stars, stating that it’s “well-rounded and high-performing”. It offers “incredible performance [and] excellent battery life” which is precisely why it’s top of the list when it comes to the best Windows laptops.
The only issues here are its port selection is terrible (buy a hub) and the touchpad has some sensitivity issues, but otherwise, you’ll love your time with the Microsoft Surface Laptop. It’s ideal for working effectively on the move with no risk of running out of battery any time soon. Suitable for both students and those working on the move, this is an investment built to last.
Of course, if you don't want something for work, you can check out the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals as they are better suited to those needs.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.