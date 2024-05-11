Massive laptop sale at Dell: 7 deals I'd buy this weekend starting at just $299

May isn't traditionally known for its laptop deals but the official Dell Store has some absolutely awesome choices right now across its entire range of machines.

For example, not only are there great cheap Windows machines starting at just $299, but you can also pick up a Dell XPS 13 for just $599. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this premium Ultrabook - although it is on the relatively basic Core i5 configuration with a 256GB SSD.

If you want something more powerful, consider this compellingly priced mid-range Dell XPS 13 for $799 (was $999). This one features a much bigger 512GB SSD storage drive, 16GB of RAM, and a Core i7 chipset. That means it should speed through all but the most intensive of tasks.

Finally, we'd recommend Dell's excellent range of gaming laptop deals today, which include this Dell G15 with an RTX 4060 for just $849, this Dell G16 with an RTX 4070 for $1,299, and this high-end Alienware x14 for $1,499.

This weekend's best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: was $379 now $299.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB Dell's sale today is full of excellent cheap laptop deals. This Inspiron 15, in particular, is one of the better options if you're looking for a reliable budget Windows laptop. The 12th gen Intel Core i3 chipset inside won't win any awards for performance but it's decent for basic everyday use and it's also paired with a sizeable 512GB SSD. All in all, this is a decent choice at $300 that won't break the bank.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $519.99 at Dell

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-1255U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Another superb Dell laptop deal at Dell, this mid-range Inspiron 15 packs in a number of high-end specs for a really, really great price. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, it's a good buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, but be aware of the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours that hamper its portability.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Display: 13.3-inches

Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The cheapest Dell XPS 13 you can buy right now is a third of the price of the fancy new models. In fact, at $599 this deal is the cheapest XPS 13 we've ever seen. There are some trade-offs, of course, with the relatively small 256GB SSD and an older 12th gen Intel Core i5, but this machine still features a premium high-end design. If you're looking for a Windows machine to cover the basics then this one is a good choice if you want something stylish and lightweight.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Display: 13.3-inches

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This mid-range Dell XPS 13 might just be one of the best buys out there if you're looking for a reasonably powerful lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this one is a steal considering you get a powerful combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. While not as cheap as the model above, this one is a better buy if you need a machine to handle more intensive applications - not least because this is a Black Friday-level deal.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $849 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop without blowing out the budget, this mid-range Dell G15 is a fantastic choice. The combination of an up-to-date Ryzen 7 chipset and RTX 4060 graphics card is plenty powerful for gaming at 1080p resolution. At $849, this is one of the most reasonably priced gaming laptop deals on the market right now.

Dell G16 gaming laptop: was $1,899 now $1,299 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB By far and away the best gaming laptop deal in the current Dell sale is on this super specced-out Dell G16. While it's a little pricey, it's potent combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card, 13th gen Intel Core i9 chipset, and 32GB of RAM make it an incredibly powerful machine for both gaming and extreme productivity tasks. This laptop is so powerful, in fact, that it should have no issues playing most games smoothly at 1440p resolution, which is great if you're planning on hooking it up to an external monitor.

Alienware x14 gaming laptop: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Dell

Graphics card: RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB If you want a gaming laptop that's relatively lightweight and stylish, check out this deal on the latest Alienware x14. This 14-inch gaming laptop is a little easier to handle versus the G series laptops thanks to a premium and thin chassis. While it's a little pricier overall, you'll still get a decent mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card and 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset inside, which is plenty powerful for the vast majority of games at 1080p resolution.

