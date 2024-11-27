I'm a big MacBook fan, but Dell has just won Black Friday with this incredible XPS 13 deal for under £600

OK, I'm going to call it: even with just under three days to go, you won't find a better Black Friday laptop deal than this: the Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB): was £968.99 now £598.99 from Dell.

For just under £600, you're not going to get a better laptop at this price - the design, build quality, screen, and overall performance are incredible, and while it's not the very latest or most powerful XPS 13, it's a brilliant laptop that devices twice the price would struggle to match - including MacBooks.

I've always preferred Windows devices over Macs, until Apple launched the fantastic M1 MacBook Air - when my allegiances changed. Since then, Apple has been putting out some brilliant devices using its M2, M3, and now M4 chips, leaving Windows 11 laptops in the dust.

However, laptop makers have been fighting back, making laptops that match or even beat MacBooks when it comes to design and build quality. We are also seeing an increase in laptops built with Snapdragon X Elite chips, which like Apple's M series chips, are ARM-based and offer excellent performance and efficiency.

While this XPS 13 doesn't feature an ARM chip, you're still getting strong performance from the Intel Core i5 processor - and for £600 you really can't go wrong.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13: was £968.99 now £598.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Operating system: Windows 11 This could be the best Black Friday laptop deal in the UK this year, with Dell knocking a huge £370 off its premium thin and light laptop. This is a slightly older model, but it still offers fantastic performance, especially at this new lower price. Seriously, you're not going to find a better laptop for £600, but you'll need to move fast, this is a stock clearance price so when it sells out, it's gone for good.

As I mentioned earlier, this isn't the most recent model, and in 2024, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage might feel a bit tight, but this will handle any day-to-day task with ease, and at just £600, it really is an incredible deal you won't want to miss.

Even people holding out for a MacBook should consider this. Sure, it uses Windows 11, but it has a stunning screen and overall design, and there's no MacBook close to this price, except perhaps the much older MacBook Air M1 model from 2020 - but even then, I'd recommend this over that aging device.

More of today’s Black Friday sales in the UK