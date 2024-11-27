I'm a big MacBook fan, but Dell has just won Black Friday with this incredible XPS 13 deal for under £600
This Dell XPS 13 deal for just £600 should tempt even the most hardcore of MacBook Air fans
OK, I'm going to call it: even with just under three days to go, you won't find a better Black Friday laptop deal than this: the Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB):
was £968.99 now £598.99 from Dell.
For just under £600, you're not going to get a better laptop at this price - the design, build quality, screen, and overall performance are incredible, and while it's not the very latest or most powerful XPS 13, it's a brilliant laptop that devices twice the price would struggle to match - including MacBooks.
I've always preferred Windows devices over Macs, until Apple launched the fantastic M1 MacBook Air - when my allegiances changed. Since then, Apple has been putting out some brilliant devices using its M2, M3, and now M4 chips, leaving Windows 11 laptops in the dust.
However, laptop makers have been fighting back, making laptops that match or even beat MacBooks when it comes to design and build quality. We are also seeing an increase in laptops built with Snapdragon X Elite chips, which like Apple's M series chips, are ARM-based and offer excellent performance and efficiency.
While this XPS 13 doesn't feature an ARM chip, you're still getting strong performance from the Intel Core i5 processor - and for £600 you really can't go wrong.
Today's best Dell XPS 13 deal
Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
Operating system: Windows 11
This could be the best Black Friday laptop deal in the UK this year, with Dell knocking a huge £370 off its premium thin and light laptop. This is a slightly older model, but it still offers fantastic performance, especially at this new lower price. Seriously, you're not going to find a better laptop for £600, but you'll need to move fast, this is a stock clearance price so when it sells out, it's gone for good.
As I mentioned earlier, this isn't the most recent model, and in 2024, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage might feel a bit tight, but this will handle any day-to-day task with ease, and at just £600, it really is an incredible deal you won't want to miss.
Even people holding out for a MacBook should consider this. Sure, it uses Windows 11, but it has a stunning screen and overall design, and there's no MacBook close to this price, except perhaps the much older MacBook Air M1 model from 2020 - but even then, I'd recommend this over that aging device.
Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.