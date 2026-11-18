This week's early Black Friday sale at the Dell Store has quite a few excellent discounts today. In fact, the official retailer's sale includes everything from sub-£500 entry-level machines to high-end Alienware gaming laptops.

Two deals have really caught my eye in particular, however: the Dell 14 Plus for £899 (was £1,099), and the Dell XPS 13 for £1252.52 (was £1565).

These are two of our favourite Dell laptops here at TechRadar, so they immediately stood out as highlights in the wider Dell sale. For those who don't already know, the 14 Plus and XPS 13 are excellent laptops that are absolutely perfect for both casual and professional use.

Which one should you go for? Well, honestly, you can't go wrong with either since they're both lightweight, powerful, and well-designed laptops. Of the two, the 14 Plus is the more sensible value option, which you'd guess looking at the price. It lacks the verve of the XPS 13, but you do get excellent bang for the buck and more ports, which is very useful.

The XPS 13, on the other hand, is the clear choice if you want something a little special. Its all-aluminium design competes with the very best offerings from other premium brands, and it's extremely thin and lightweight for such a powerful machine. Other highlights include the lovely keyboard and display, which is fantastic to work on, despite this being a slightly smaller 13-inch laptop.

Today's best laptop deals at Dell

Dell 14 Plus: was £1,098 now £899 at dell.com Processor: Intel Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite Windows 11 laptops from the past few years, and a great choice if you just want a solid machine with plenty of power. It does lack the pizazz of the XPS line, but the 14 Plus is still a nicely built laptop with an attractive design, plenty of ports, and a powerful Intel Ultra 7 chipset in this case. The best deal on this model at Dell today is for the entry-level 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD variant, which still provides plenty of performance right out of the box. Read our Dell 14 Plus review

Dell XPS 13: was £1,565.65 now £1,252.52 at dell.com Processor: Intel Ultra 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD The XPS 13 is an ultrabook that just oozes quality, with a lightweight premium design and stunning display. Of course, you pay a pretty penny for such a machine, but the XPS 13 is a great option for a portable powerhouse, should you need such a laptop. Today's best deal at Dell is on the higher-end configuration, which features an Intel Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read our Dell XPS 13 (2025) review