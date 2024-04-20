Virgin Media's 'M125' full-fibre broadband package is now just £26 a month!

If you want full fibre speeds without the high costs, but you can't find the right broadband deal, then we have the perfect option for you.

With Virgin Media, you can currently get its ultrafast M125 broadband for a discounted price of £26 a month. This package is an 18-month contract and you don't have to pay any upfront fees, but from month 19 the price goes up to £54 a month.

The broadband is delivered via Virgin's dependable and secure independent cable network, so you should check if you can access this to get the deal. However, with this network, the free quality Wifi Hub, the fast average download speeds, and upload speeds of 20Mbps, you can count on excellent performance. This means if you want to game, stream in UHD, and download all at once on several devices, your needs will easily be met.

If you're on O2 you can also access additional perks and benefits including free WiFi booster pods for your home, speed upgrades, discounts, and more.

As well as checking your eligibility for the deal, you should also note that the offer on this Virgin Media broadband deal is set to expire on April 30, so act now if you want to make the most of it.

This week's best Virgin Media broadband deal

Virgin Media | M125 Broadband | 132Mbps | £26 a month | 18-month contract | No upfront fees

With this deal from Virgin, you can its M125 broadband package that gives ultrafast 132Mbps average download speeds for the low price of £26 a month on an 18-month contract. You also don't need to pay any upfront fees, you get its excellent WiFi Hub included for free, and it has unlimited data. You do need to be able to access Virgin's broadband network to get the deal, but you can check this directly when looking to sign up. Be aware, this offer expires April 30 and from month 19 the price goes up to £54 a month.

More reasons to choose Virgin Media for your broadband

It's no secret that Virgin Media is essentially a household name when it comes to broadband, and there's lots to love about this provider.

One of the main appeals is its wide choice of broadband speeds, which can cater to the online requirements of most households and businesses. What's more, it recently launched a new gigabit-speed 'Gig2' package that gives breathtakingly quick symmetrical speeds of 2Gbps. This has again made it one of the fastest widely available broadband providers in the UK.

It also has a fantastic broadband and TV bundle offering which has different options to suit all needs. For instance, you can get basic channel packages that you can access via its streaming TV service. Or there's the popular 'TV 360' set-top box that can allow you to pause, record and rewind all your favourite shows. In addition, you can get access to Sky's movie and sports channels, as well as all the top streaming apps, though this does add to your monthly costs.

Where Virgin isn't perhaps doing as well as it should be is its customer services. It was recently marked as the worst-performing provider by Ofcom in terms of customer complaints and how it handles them. Moreover, its Trustpilot score of just 1.6/5 leaves a lot to be desired.

If you think Virgin Media might not be the right broadband provider for you, head over to our best broadband deals guide to see what else is out there. Alternatively, we can tell you what broadband deals are on offer in your location if you enter your postcode into our widget below.

