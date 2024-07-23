Save up to £209 on the latest broadband and TV deals from EE!

Searching for the very best broadband deals on the market but haven't quite found one that works for you? Well, EE is here to save the day.



EE's summer sale is now in full swing – so, regardless of whether you're looking for a cheap broadband-only package or a broadband and TV bundle – it's well worth checking out the excellent range of packages.

From now until 8th August, EE has slashed the price of its broadband packages, including its popular Full Fibre 150 package and its Busiest Homes Bundle. Sign up for the latter today and you'll save £209 over the course of a 24-month contract!

In addition, the company has also cut the price of various broadband and TV packages, including EE Entertainment, EE Sport, EE Big Sport, and the Full Works plans.

So, without any further delay, let's take a look at the best broadband-only deals and TV packages that are available in the EE sale:

The best broadband-only deals from EE

EE Full Fibre 150 | 149Mbps average download speeds | £29.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract

When you take out this package, you'll receive average Full Fibre download speeds of 149Mbps for less than £30 per month. There's also absolutely nothing to pay upfront, no activation cost, and no postage fees! This is the perfect package for families that love to browse, stream, and game.

EE Full Fibre 300 Essentials | 308Mbps average download speeds | £34.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract

Looking for something even faster? Well, EE's Full Fibre 300 Essentials package has been reduced to just £34.99 per month. It allows you to stream in 4K on 10 devices at once and also comes with a minimum download speed guarantee of 150Mbps and average upload speeds of 51Mbps.

EE Full Fibre 500 Essentials | 500Mbps average download speeds | £39.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract

Love to game online? Well, EE's Full Fibre 500 Essentials package is likely the one for you. After all, for just £39.99 per month, you'll receive average download speeds of 500Mbps, a minimum speed guarantee of 425Mbps, and average upload speeds of 73Mbps. So, you'll have no problem playing the latest games without any form of lag or delay.

EE Full Fibre Gigabit Essentials | 900Mbps average download speeds | £44.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract

If you live in a busy and connected household and regularly work from home, then EE says this Full Fibre Gigabit Essentials package is the one for you. In addition to average download speeds of 900Mbps and upload speeds of 110Mbps, you'll also receive a minimum speed guarantee of 700Mbps. That means you'll have plenty of bandwidth to attend important work calls while the kids stream their favourite shows on Netflix and game online.

EE Busiest Homes Bundle | 1.6Gbps average download speeds | £64.99 per month | No upfront costs | 24-month contract

Need something even faster? Well, according to EE, the Busiest Homes Bundle can 'power up any household'. This is one of the very quickest packages on the market today and offers average download speeds of 1.6Gbps. You'll also receive several complimentary extras, including a WiFi enhancer and Smart WiFi Plus. As an added bonus, it's currently £5 per month cheaper than usual!

The best TV deals from EE

EE Entertainment | £15 per month | £0 upfront | FREE on Apple TV Box | Save £120

Save £120 on EE Entertainment, which includes tons of popular channels, including Sky Originals on Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Kids and more via NOW Entertainment. Plus, this package includes a Netflix basic account and you can watch and download movies and TV shows on one device in HD.

EE Sport | £16 per month | £0 upfront | FREE on Apple TV Box | Save £96

With this great package you'll be able to receive all TNT Sports channels through your TV and on the app, as well as discovery+ Premium and Eurosport 1 & 2. Expect to enjoy watching exclusive Premier League games, UEFA Champions League, boxing, UFC, rugby and much, much more.

EE Big Sport | FREE on all boxes | £5 for three months and then £45 per month | Save £120

Perfect for all sports fans, EE's Big Sport package features all 12 Sky Sports channels courtesy of NOW Sports (so you can watch even more Football, F1, Golf and Cricket), as well as all TNT Sports channels, Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 and discovery+ Premium.

EE Full Works | £30 upfront cost or FREE on Apple TV box | £25 for three months and then £78 per month | Save £159

Looking for even more? Get the complete package featuring all 12 live Sky Sports channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels and Entertainment channels with a NOW Membership. Plus, you'll also receive your NOW channels in Full HD with NOW Boost. Added to this, you'll also receive four TNT Sports channels in Full HD and access to TNT Sports Ultimate in up to 4K HDR, as well as a Netflix Standard plan, discovery+ Premium, and Eurosport 1 & 2.

Why partner with EE?

We think that EE is one of the best broadband providers on the market today. This is something that BT Group thinks too. After all, EE was recently made the flagship broadband provider for the BT Group, overtaking BT.

It's easy to see why EE is so loved. The company offers a great range of packages, including options that have everything from 36Mbps average download speeds all the way through to 1.6Gbps - this is one of the fastest widely available packages on the market today.

Added to this, as you can see above, the company also offers a wide selection of broadband and TV bundles via EETV. Plus, when these packages are on sale (like they are now), they're cheaper than comparable plans from the likes of Sky and Virgin Media.

The only real downside with EE is that when the company's packages are full price, they can be expensive. However, there's no need to worry about this because all of the packages we've mentioned above are on sale until 8th August.

