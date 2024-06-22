Plusnet's Fibre broadband package is now only £24.99 per month

Searching for a new broadband deal that offers superfast speeds at an affordable price? Well, we may have found the perfect deal for you.

Until 26th June, Plusnet's Fibre broadband package is available for just £24.99 per month. The package provides download speeds of up to 66Mbps and there's absolutely nothing to pay upfront when you commit to a 24-month contract. Added to this, you also get parental controls and antivirus software included for extra peace of mind.

Wondering whether this particular deal is right for you? Well, Plusnet says that it's perfect for 'streaming, gaming and home working'. However, it's important to remember that this isn't a Full Fibre deal. So, although it will be quick enough to handle the online needs of small and medium-sized properties, you may struggle if you live in a large property or a home where more than four people are usually online at the same time.

If you are interested in this deal, then you should note that the monthly costs are subject to annual price increases that are determined by the 'Consumer Price Index rate of inflation published by the Office for National Statistics in January of that year plus 3.9%'. Finally, you'll also need to make sure that your property can connect to Plusnet's fibre broadband network. However, you can check this with the provider directly when you sign up.

Our Plusnet Broadband Deal

Plusnet | Fibre broadband | Up to 66Mbps download speeds | £24.99 p/m | 24-month contract | No upfront costs

Plusnet's popular 'Fibre' broadband package is available for less than £25 per month if you sign a 24-month contract before 26th June. With this package, you'll receive average download speeds of up to 66Mbps and unlimited data, meaning the package will be more than quick enough to deal with the demands of most households. There's nothing to pay upfront and you'll also receive parental controls and added antivirus software. Note that you will need access to Plusnet's broadband network and there can be annual price rises.

Why should you choose Plusnet?

We think that Plusnet is one of the UK's most affordable and best broadband providers on the market. It looks like customers agree with us too, as the company is also one of the country's most popular internet service providers.

Plusnet is primarily known for its affordable pricing, which is something our featured deal demonstrates. However, the company is also popular because it offers a range of packages, including everything from basic ADSL deals to incredibly quick Full Fibre options.

Currently, Plusnet offers all of the following options:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband - 10Mbps (ADSL)

- 10Mbps (ADSL) Plusnet Fibre - up to 66Mbps (depending on location)

- up to 66Mbps (depending on location) Plusnet Full Fibre 74 - 74Mbps

- 74Mbps Plusnet 145 - 145Mbps

- 145Mbps Plusnet 300 - 300Mbps

- 300Mbps Plusnet 500 - 500Mbps

- 500Mbps Plusnet 900 - 900Mbps

On top of this, Plusnet is also known for providing award-winning customer service. For example, this year, Plusnet has won four Uswitch Awards, including the coveted 'Broadband Provider of the Year' accolade. Added to this, Plusnet also prides itself on having 'easy switching' and UK-based customer services teams that can be reached seven days a week.

That said, although there's a lot to love about the company, Plusnet isn't perfect. For example, it's very much a budget provider and it doesn't offer any broadband and TV deals. Plus, it doesn't usually offer eye-catching extras and sign-up offers.

Not convinced that this is the right package for you, or would you like to see how it compares to others that are available in your area? Just enter your postcode into our widget below and we'll give you a full rundown of all of the very best options.