Get Plusnet's Full Fibre 145 broadband deal for just £27.99 a month

If you're hoping to find a top broadband deal on a full fibre package, then we have something from Plusnet that'll fit the bill.

Right now you can get Plusnet's speedy 'Full Fibre 145' package for just £27.99 a month on a 24-month contract, all with no upfront fees to pay, making it one of the most affordable Full Fibre deals you can get right now.

With 145Mbps average download speeds, upload speeds of 30Mbps and Plusnet's high-quality Hub Two router, you can get dependable and fast broadband for less. What's more, it's an ideal package for any small to medium-sized properties that spend a lot of time online. From streaming in UHD to online gaming and casual browsing, you'll get top performance even when using multiple devices at once.

Plusnet also has an 80Mbps 'minimum speed guarantee' and 'Plusnet SafeGuard and Plusnet Protect' in place. These can bring you added peace of mind that you'll have extra security against online threats and that you won't suffer from major download speed issues.

To qualify for this deal you'll need to be able to access Plusnet's Full Fibre network, but you can check this when you try and sign up via our link. You should also note that from March 31 2025, the price of this broadband will rise by the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation + 3.9%.

This week's best Plusnet broadband deal

More reasons choose Plusnet for your broadband

There's a lot to love about Plusnet, so it shouldn't be any surprise that it is one of the most popular broadband providers in the UK.

As with the deal above, you can get some great prices on Full Fibre, but this can also be said for the rest of its tariffs. Better still, Plusnet has a range of speeds that can ultimately suit the requirements of almost any household or business. Whether it's the slower Unlimited ADSL option, its fibre broadband plans, or its fastest gigabit-capable Full Fibre 900, there's sure to be something that suits you.

Plusnet also has plenty of industry recognition for the quality of its broadband and customer services. This year it has won even more awards for these aspects from Uswitch, specifically in the categories for 'Best Value for Money', 'Most Reliable', and 'Best Customer Service' and they have also named it the 'Provider of the Year' for the second year running.

You can get a few decent extras with your broadband from Plusnet. These include some exclusive offers from its partnered brands (including Tastecard and Gousto) as well as discounted call plans if you decide to add on a phone service.

Unfortunately, this is all there really is right now in terms of bolt-ons and Plusnet currently doesn't have a broadband and TV bundle available. So if you have your heart set on such a deal, you'll need to look elsewhere.

This is where we can help with our guide to the best broadband deals. You can also enter your postcode into our widget below to see what the top offers are near you.

