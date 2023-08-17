Get BT's Fibre 2 for £29.99/month and receive a £50 reward card

On the lookout the country's best broadband deals? We may have found the perfect option for you.

This is because, at the moment, you can get BT's Fibre 2 broadband (74Mbps) for £29.99 a month. You'll need to sign a 24-month contract, but there aren't any upfront fees to pay. Plus, once you're signed up and your internet is up-and-running, you'll also receive a £50 BT Reward Card. This is preloaded with cash that you can spend anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

With this particular package, you'll find it easy to stream, game and download in HD on lots of devices at once. Added to this, you'll also receive peace of mind because BT provides you with a Stay Fast Guarantee of 34Mbps. In addition, if you have an existing 'Full Fibre' connection, you can also get the package, it just might be referred to as 'Full Fibre 2'. However, you should be aware that it doesn't come with a landline phone service as it's a broadband-only deal.

Searching for something cheaper or quicker? Take a look at the other top broadband deals we've found today.

With this deal, you can get BT's Fibre 2 broadband for only £29.99 per month (reduced from £35.99 per month). This package provides you with average download speeds of 74Mbps and will allow you to stream, game and download on lots of devices simultaneously. Plus, when you take out this deal, you'll also receive a BT Reward Card that's loaded with £50 of cash that you can spend anywhere that accepts Mastercard. To get this deal, you'll need to sign a 24-month contract. You should also be aware that it's broadband-only, this means you won't get a landline phone.

Why is BT such a popular broadband provider?

BT is one of the UK's most popular internet service providers - we also think that it's one of the country's best. This is because the company offers reliable and fast connections, great customer service, incentives for customers (like the Reward Card you receive with the deal we've highlighted here) and some of the best broadband and TV deals on the market today.

But, although there are lots of reasons to love BT and their broadband options, there are also reasons why the provider may not be the best for you and your needs. For example, BT's packages tend to sit at the most expensive end of the market. Plus, the company cannot compete with the speeds offered by certain other providers, such as Virgin Media. So, if you're looking for either the fastest or the cheapest options available, BT may not be the best provider for you.

If you think that the deal we've highlighted here isn't right for you, then pop your postcode into the widget below or head over to our best broadband deals page. This way, you can see all of the options available from the country's leading providers.

