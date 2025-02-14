My favorite AR smart glasses are down to a record-breaking low price in Xreal's Valentine's Day sale

The Xreal Air 2 glasses – my current favorite AR smart glasses for entertainment – are $60 / £50-off at Xreal.com as part of a special Valentine's Day sale. That makes them just $299 / £279, which is an excellent price for this gadget.

You connect them using a USB-C cable to a compatible device – like a phone, handheld console, tablet, laptop, or Xreal’s Beam Pro – and the glasses will show your screen on a giant floating display in front of you. I’ve used my Xreal Air 2s to help make flights and my daily commute go by in a flash as I sit back and play a game or watch my favorite TV show on a vision filling virtual screen.

They boast a full-HD picture, a 500-nit peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and weigh just 72g – so they’re easy to wear for long stretches. Just think about also grabbing a Bluetooth headphones deal, or one of the best Bluetooth headphones as audio leakage can sometimes be a problem.

Today's best AR smart glasses deal

Xreal Air 2: was $359 now $299 at us.shop.xreal.com The Xreal Air 2 are an excellent pair of entertainment-focused AR smart glasses for the price, especially with this Valentine's Day deal knocking $60-off their usual cost. Just grab these and a compatible device and you can stream content on a giant virtual screen.

Xreal Air 2: was £329 now £279 at uk.shop.xreal.com These smart glasses are like a portable private cinema, and at £50-off for Valentine’s Day it’s definitely worth picking up a pair or two if you’ve been interested in getting a taste of what the XR hype is all about.

The Xreal Air 2 glasses are excellent, but they are outclassed by newer Xreal smart glasses – though those will cost you more. The first is the Xreal Air 2 Pro which are fundamentally identical to the base model except they include electrochromic dimming for $399.00 / £429.00 (Note: at the time of writing they’re down to £359 in the UK). I won’t say it isn’t a useful upgrade, but it’s not worth the added cost when you can rely on the Air 2’s included cover plate to provide a dark environment for ideal viewing.

Then there’s the Xreal Air 2 Ultra. These approach what we consider ‘genuine’ AR glasses with basic hand tracking capabilities for interactive experiences. Though they’re more like a developer kit given the relative lack of content for consumers on them, so they’re only worth picking up if you want the clout of being an early AR adopter.

Lastly there’s the Xreal One glasses. I’m testing these out currently and my brief experience with them so far is they’re an all-out upgrade on the Xreal Air 2 – though I’d hope they would be at $499 / £449. I haven’t finished my in-depth testing yet but I’d say these are the glasses to get if not the Xreal Air 2 while they’re on sale, given the One’s upgraded 50-degree FoV and Bose-powered spatial sound among other upgrades.