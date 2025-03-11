Get a 2TB portable SSD for less than $0.07 per GB in this limited-time deal at Amazon

A great low price for the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk portable SSD on a blue background
(Image credit: Future)

Not all SSDs fit inside your computer or console and some of them are meant for on-the-go or outdoor adventurers. If that sounds like something you need then right now you can get the SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable SSD at Amazon for $137.55 (was $199.99).

This slightly peculiar price is just a few bucks more than the lowest it's been all year and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal on an external SSD this durable.

The SanDisk Extreme is an external drive for storing large files like high-resolution photos and videos. The 2TB size is ideal for general use as a casual camera fiend, but you can also choose between 1TB and 4TB at a discounted price if you'd prefer. However, this mid-range option is the best value for money right now.

Today's best portable SSD deal

SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable SSD
SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable SSD: was $199.99 now $137.55 at Amazon

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is an external drive that works best for photographers, videographers, and other creatives who need to manage large files on the go. It is drop-tested up to three meters, IP65-rated water and dust-resistant, and has a built-in carabiner hook that makes it ideal for outdoor adventures. This is just a few bucks off the lowest price on the 2TB size all year, though you can get the 1TB and 4TB versions with a similar discount.

View Deal

The SanDisk Extreme is a rugged and well-built portable SSD with a heft 2TB of storage. It boasts three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance, so you can also take it with you on outdoor expeditions like hikes and camping trips.

In other words, you don't need to worry about losing files if it accidentally falls into water. You can also clip it to your bag with the built-in carabiner loop for additional security.

TechRadar featured the SanDisk Extreme in our best SSDs for Black Friday and it's still a good buy today. If this drive seems a little too outdoorsy for your tastes, take a look at one of our best wireless drives instead.

Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

