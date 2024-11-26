Reddit Recap 2024 is live – here's how to see how your recap, and find out how many bananas you scrolled this year

Reddit Recap 2024 is here

As the year draws to a close, we don't just have the holiday season and Black Friday deals to get excited about. No, we can also reminisce on how we’ve spent 2024 with the help of the likes of Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Recap, and Reddit Recap.

The latter of those has just been released so you can see how many banana lengths you’ve scrolled while browsing Reddit when it isn't down – I’ve scrolled through 90,567 apparently – and see the posts and communities you engaged the most with. At the very end you’ll even get a little Reddit persona card that describes your 2024 experience – my visits to Marvel Snap, Balatro, and Magic The Gathering subreddits has seen me dubbed a ‘Game Knight’.

You can also find the stats for the communities you follow to look back on the posts and comments that garnered the most attention from members of the subreddit.

Of all the end of the year recaps, Reddit's is one of my favorites thanks to this huge community aspect.

Whether it’s looking back on one of my community’s biggest posts of the year – like reliving the news MatPat was retiring in r/GameTheorists – or seeing the biggest stories from a subreddit I frequent but haven’t joined – like the Moo Deng appreciation post on r/MadeMeSmile – I love getting to find the flavor of 2024 for my niche of the internet.

How to find your Reddit Recap

Accessing your Recap is easy. Simply open the Reddit app and tap on the pixelated banana icon next to your profile picture. This will take you to the Reddit Recap page.

At the top of this menu is your own personalized recap, while community recaps for the groups you’re part of – and others that are popular – will appear below. To view any of them just tap on one, and when you’re ready to view a different recap tap the X icon in the left corner, or tap it on the main recap page to return to Reddit proper.

