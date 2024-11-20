Reddit is down – live updates on the huge outage
Reddit is not loading – everybody panic!
Reddit suffered a major outage on Wednesday, plunging its millions of devoted users into discussion darkness, with no place to drop their hot takes, memes, and AMA.
As of 4PM ET, the popular website was returning a mostly blank page with an upstream error at the top
Down Detector put Reddit at the top of its outage list.
While the Reddit homepage appears to be sort of functional, Reddit's own status checker is reporting degraded performance for most of its services. No word, yet, on what's causing the issues. and, yes, "popular" remains offline.
Today, perhaps coincidentally, was also the day of US News Anchor Katie Couric's first-ever Reddit AMA. It launched at 2PM ET, though we're not pointing any fingers.
Post by @katiecouricView on Threads
On the bright side, you can still peruse some of Reddit's homepage.
Some pages, like the all-important Popular, remain blank.
Reddit appeared to be recovering by 4:13PM but the instability remains.